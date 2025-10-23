Minister Fajon in Vienna: Slovenia expects action following the publication of the report on events at the Peršman Homestead

SLOVENIA, October 23 - Minister Fajon called for systemic solutions and concrete measures to ensure the effective implementation of the rights of the Slovenian national minority.

"I appreciate that the investigative commission set up by the Austrian Ministry of the Interior has completed its work and confirmed what we had already highlighted in July, after the incident at the Peršman Homestead – that the police intervention was disproportionate," said Minister Fajon following the presentation of the report in Vienna. One of the key findings of the investigation is that the police operation was unlawful and disproportionate.

Ministers Fajon and Meinl-Reisinger agreed that the report represents the outcome of a thorough investigation, with clear conclusions. In their discussions, Minister Fajon reiterated her condemnation of recent acts of vandalism in Austrian Carinthia, where bilingual local signs were sprayed with paint, and called for the perpetrators to be found and held accountable for their reprehensible actions. She also drew attention to unfulfilled commitments towards the Slovenian minority. "Given the recent events in Austrian Carinthia against the minority and the Slovene language, it is abundantly clear that Austria urgently needs to implement reforms in the areas of the judiciary and bilingual education," Minister Fajon emphasised at the bilateral meeting. It is in the interest of both Slovenia and Austria to further develop bilateral relations and deepen cooperation between the two neighbouring and friendly countries.

During their talks, the two Ministers also exchanged views on current European and international issues, including the situation in Ukraine and EU enlargement, particularly in the Western Balkans. In this context, Minister Fajon stressed the importance of making the enlargement process more effective, dynamic, credible and predictable. She also expressed her satisfaction with the excellent cooperation between Slovenia and Austria in this area.

Minister Fajon also addressed participants at the Austria-Slovenia Business Forum in Vienna, noting that such cooperation provides an excellent opportunity to deepen dialogue and seek new opportunities for cooperation. Topics such as energy and hydrogen, artificial intelligence and medical technologies are crucial for the future – in these areas, we can jointly develop solutions that will be competitive and sustainable. The Forum also serves as an opportunity to further strengthen the already robust investment ties between the two countries.

In the evening, Minister Fajon will also attend the Peace Child concert, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the UN. At the Wiener Konzerthaus, 180 young artists from ten countries around the world will send a message of peace, solidarity and hope.