New UVI Plus Redefines On-The-Go Dining with Next-Gen Self-Heating Lunch Box for Modern Living

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when “eating on the run” has become its own lifestyle category, UVI is introducing the UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box with USB-C and UV Light Sanitizer, a portable lunch box designed not just for convenience; but for intention. Created by The Future Products Company, UVI Plus is built for the hybrid-worker, the parent juggling school and emails, the commuter who’d rather skip the fast-food fix.The updated lunch box maintains its core commitment to clean, hot, and convenient meals but now features a modern, universally compatible USB-C power cord, delivering faster, more flexible heating performance than its predecessor. This upgrade simplifies meal preparation and consumption for today’s fast-paced, digital world.With ease and simplicity UVI Plus makes it possible for anyone at their desk to open their bag to a lunch container that heats the leftovers, steams veggies, or warms rice; all while quietly sanitizing itself in between uses. With UVI Plus, the user only plugs in a USB-C cord (the same one used for most phones) and in under 25 minutes a warm meal is ready, while freshly coming from a neutral and personal interior rather than a stained, splattered microwave tray.“Eating well shouldn’t depend on where you are,” said Irie Hansen, Co-Founder of UVI. “People want warm, real food in real life, not just at home. UVI Plus was built for that everyday moment when you’d rather have something homemade than something delivered.”Part of a growing movement toward portable cooking and self-contained dining solutions, UVI Plus reflects how consumers are rethinking the way they eat outside the home. Recent innovations across the category, from countertop air fryers to compact rice cookers, have signaled a shift toward smarter, lifestyle-driven tools that blend performance with simplicity. UVI Plus continues this trajectory, offering an experience that feels both practical and quietly indulgent.Key Features of the New UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box:• Universal USB-C Power: The new standard in connectivity allows for versatile powering options, enabling users to plug into power banks and adapters for rapid, reliable heating.• Integrated UV-C Light: Kills 99% of bacteria, providing a clean and fresh environment for meals.• Rapid Heating: Quickly warms meals to the perfect, ready-to-eat temperature in less than 25 minutes.• Insulated Design: Keeps food warm and ready for up to two hours after heating.• New Colorways: New eye-popping colors include Pearl, Charcoal, and Coffee BeanThe UVI Plus Lunch Box is the ideal solution for busy professionals, students, travelers, and anyone seeking a high-quality, home-cooked meal away from home.The new UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box with USB-C is available in six colorways and retails for $99.99. It can be purchased directly at uvilunchbox.com and through select retail partners.To learn more visit uvilunchbox.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about UVI and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

