Holland Ridge Farms Expands U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland for Year Two — Adding First-Ever Drone Light Show Weekend

U-Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland

Holland Ridge Farms’ Winter Wonderland returns bigger and brighter with more lights, festive photo ops, and an all-new drone light show weekend!

Last year exceeded expectations. This year is even bigger — more lights, new entertainment, and interactive features. We want every guest to feel they’ve experienced something magical.” — Casey Jansen Jr.

CREAM RIDGE, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holland Ridge Farms is proud to announce the return of its celebrated seasonal event, the second annual U‑Pick Tulips: Winter Wonderland , opening on November 21, 2025, and running seven days a week through January 4, 2026. After a successful debut, the experience has been expanded and upgraded with dazzling new features—most notably the first-ever Drone Light Show Weekend (Dec 18-20)—making it New Jersey’s most compelling holiday destination.What’s New for 202550,000+ Tulip Lights — This year sees the addition of 20,000 more glowing tulips, bringing the total to over 50,000 illuminated blooms across the farm’s fields for a radiant panorama of color.Windmill Music & Light Show — The farm’s iconic Dutch-style windmill steps into the spotlight every 30 minutes with a synchronized light and music performance, creating a focal “wow” moment for visitors.Drone Show Nights — On December 18, 19 & 20, two nightly shows at 6 pm and 8 pm feature hundreds of drones choreographed to music, lighting up the night sky above the tulip fields in a breathtaking aerial spectacle.Giant Igloo Snowball Pit — A glowing inflatable igloo filled with over 75,000 “snowballs” offers playful fun for children and adults alike.Character Meet & Greets — Every Friday and Saturday in December from 5–7 pm: interact with your favorite holiday characters (Mr. Grinch, Olaf, Elsa and Anna) for photo-ops and festive fun.All the Favorites from Last Year — Returning attractions include millions of twinkling lights, fresh greenhouse tulips for sale, seesaws and swings bathed in glow, hot chocolate and cocktails, illuminated pony rides, and more.A Unique Holiday ExperienceUnlike traditional holiday light displays, the U-Pick Tulips event merges acres of illuminated tulips with immersive holiday attractions, a Dutch heritage ambiance, and unforgettable photo-friendly moments. “Don’t fly to Holland, drive to Holland,” says the farm’s motto—inviting families, couples, and holiday-seekers to make new memories just a short drive from the tri-state area.“Last year’s launch exceeded all expectations,” said owner Casey Jansen. “This year, we’ve gone even bigger—more lights, new entertainment and more interactive features. I want every guest to leave feeling like they’ve experienced something truly magical.”Event DetailsDates & Location: November 21, 2025 – January 4, 2026 at Holland Ridge Farms, 108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge, NJ 08514Hours:M-TH (5PM - 9PM) *Last entry is 8PM*F-SUN (5PM - 10PM) *Last entry is 9PM*Tickets: On sale now via https://www.hollandridgefarms.com/collections/u-pick-tulips-winter-wonderland (visitors are encouraged to secure tickets early, especially for drone-show nights)Media Preview: Media interested in attending a preview night or interviewing family / owners are invited to contact patrick@hollandridgefarms.comAbout Holland Ridge FarmsHolland Ridge Farms is a family-owned flower farm bringing the beauty of Holland to the Garden State. With iconic events like U-Pick Tulips: Spring Spectacular, U-Pick Sunflowers: Fall Flower Festival, and now the Winter Wonderland walk-through experience, the farm blends Dutch heritage, immersive floral landscapes, and year-round visitor experiences for families, couples, and light-seeking guests alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.