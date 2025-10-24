Patient Safety at Risk: Former FDA Official Warns of Dangers from Compounded GLP-1s

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for GLP-1 medications skyrockets, patients are increasingly targeted with compounded knockoffs that are not FDA approved and do not meet federal safety or quality standards. Many are mass-produced using unverified foreign ingredients and marketed deceptively as “personalized” care.Research shows patients using these products are twice as likely to be hospitalized compared with those on FDA-approved treatments—underscoring urgent risks for millions of Americans seeking weight-loss or diabetes care. Leigh Verbois, PharmD, JD, FAPhA – Current board member of the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global) and former FDA official, shares more about this concerning topic.For more information, please visit https://buysaferx.pharmacy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.