Rupiani's® Reports 260% Year-Over-Year Growth as Demand for Authentic Chicago Deep Dish Surges Nationwide

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rupiani's , one of Chicago's leading stuffed deep dish pizza brands, today announced 260% year-over-year growth as it ships hundreds of handcrafted pies weekly to customers across the country. The surge reflects growing consumer demand for authentic Chicago deep dish pizza shipped directly to homes nationwide through the company's proprietary Nationwide Food Delivery System™.Authentic Chicago stuffed deep dish pizza, once available only to locals and visitors willing to brave O'Hare or Midway, can now be enjoyed anywhere in the U.S. thanks to Rupiani's innovative approach to food preservation and logistics. Founded by serial entrepreneur Sean Bandawat, the company’s journey began with a simple question that would reshape an industry: "Why can't shipped deep dish be as good as eating it in Chicago?""On the consumer side, creating accessibility to pizza that previously didn't exist is at the heart of what we do," said Bandawat. "With Rupiani's, you can eat like a Chicago local—without having to book a flight."By leveraging proprietary preservation methods and innovative logistics, Rupiani's is disrupting an industry long dominated by old-school Chicago pizzerias that never solved the shipping puzzle. The company's rapid growth has been fueled by features in Uncrate, Cool Material, Stupid Dope, ELEVATOR, and WorldNetDaily, as well as enthusiastic word-of-mouth from customers nationwide.Every Rupiani's pizza is handmade in downtown Chicago—not "Chicago-style" from somewhere else—using time-honored techniques and premium ingredients that have made the brand a gold standard for true Chicago tradition. Each pie features the company's bold, secret-recipe tomato sauce, a buttery hand-pressed crust crafted using traditional Chicago methods, and over two pounds of premium ingredients including a full pound of Wisconsin mozzarella.Customers simply pop their frozen pizza into the oven, follow easy reheating instructions, and enjoy authentic Chicago flavor within one hour of opening the box—no deep dish pilgrimage required."Our mission is bigger than pizza," added Bandawat. "We believe everyone should be able to live anywhere and eat like a local . Chicago is where it starts, but not where it ends."About Rupiani'sRRupiani'sR is revolutionizing nationwide food delivery with authentic Chicago deep dish pizza handcrafted in downtown Chicago and shipped frozen across America. Founded by entrepreneur Sean Bandawat, Rupiani's combines traditional Chicago techniques with proprietary preservation and shipping methods to bring the true taste of the Windy City to homes nationwide. For more information, visit www.rupianis.com

