LANGERS NAMED BEST-TASTING CRANBERRY JUICE COCKTAIL BY SERIOUS EATS AND BEST CRANBERRY JUICE BY DAILY MEAL

Cranberry Season Is Here: Langers Juice Brings a Holiday Classic Back To The Table

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the first hints of the season of celebrations fill the air, cranberry juice and its deep and vibrant tones takes back its role of the season’s most versatile essential from Thanksgiving tables to cocktail shakers. Recently recognized by Serious Eats as the Best-Tasting Cranberry Juice Cocktail, and previously by The Daily Meal called “the Goldilocks of cranberry” by The Daily Meal, Langers Cranberry Juice Cocktail is standing out with a balanced, tart flavor that pairs with everything from sparkling mocktails to turkey glazes.For nearly 65 years, Langers has built its reputation on crafting real, fruit-forward juices. But this season, the brand’s classic Cranberry Juice Cocktail is having a cultural moment. The recent blind taste test praised Langers for its “smooth finish and natural fruit flavor,” outshining competitors for taste and drinkability.“Cranberry is the taste of gatherings and of celebrations: it’s bright, warm, instantly familiar, and connects us to the season,” said Bruce Langer, President of Langers Juice Company. “Our goal has always been to bottle that feeling. We want our juice to capture that balance between tart and refreshing so it works for every moment, not just the toast at dinner.”Cranberry’s role in holiday tradition is timeless, and this year it can take on more life in kitchens and bars alike. Home cooks and hosts are freezing cranberry juice into jewel-toned ice cubes, using it to glaze roasted meats, or mixing it with soda water and citrus for an effortless mocktail that feels like a celebration.Nutritionists, too, are reminding consumers that cranberry juice offers natural antioxidants and compounds known to support immune and urinary tract health, making it both seasonal and functional.With Langers’ clean, balanced flavor, it’s easy to see why this bottle has become a staple in households delivering a taste that feels both nostalgic and new. As shoppers stock up for gatherings, Langers Cranberry Juice Cocktail offers a reliable, better-tasting option made with real fruit juice and family-owned craftsmanship.Langers Cranberry Juice Cocktail is available in supermarkets nationwide, on Amazon and online at www.langers.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Wildwood and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

