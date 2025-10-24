Learn to use prescribed fire as a land management tool with MDC Nov. 7 in Jefferson City

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln University - Carver Farm.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for land management.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4Q. Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online training. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

Should weather allow, a demonstration burn will be conducted during the workshop. Participants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants made of natural fibers, leather gloves, and leather boots.

Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Private Lands Conservationist Ryan Westcott at ryan.westcott@mdc.mo.gov. Lincoln University – Carver Farm is located at 3804 Bald Hill Road in Jefferson City.