Rhinox Locksmith Las Vegas Introduces Keypad Car Security Device Installation for Ultimate Theft Protection

Rhinox Locksmith Las Vegas now installs keypad car security systems designed to block ignition start until the driver enters a private access code.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhinox Locksmith Las Vegas, a trusted Locksmith Las Vegas company, announced the launch of its new keypad car security installation service, helping local drivers protect their vehicles from rising theft threats such as the “Kia Boys” trend. The advanced system ensures that a vehicle cannot start until the driver inputs a personal code — providing 100% stress-free peace of mind.

The company installs this innovative device as part of its mission to combat vehicle thefts across the Las Vegas Valley, including Henderson, Summerlin, and North Las Vegas. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, Rhinox Locksmith provides round-the-clock Automotive Locksmith Las Vegas solutions for both private and commercial vehicles.

**Background & How It Works
The newly available security system is not manufactured in-house but expertly installed by Rhinox Locksmith’s certified technicians. The device works by blocking the car’s ignition system until the driver enters their custom keypad code. Without this input, the vehicle’s start function remains disabled completely preventing theft attempts, even by thieves who bypass standard ignition locks.
By integrating keypad access directly into the ignition circuit, the system adds an extra layer of security that traditional key fobs, immobilizers, or steering wheel locks can’t match.

**Owner Statement
“We see daily how vehicle theft affects Las Vegas families. This new keypad system gives our customers complete control and peace of mind no code, no start.” — Dylan Turjeman, Owner of Rhinox Locksmith Las Vegas

Service Highlights
1. Professional installation of keypad-based anti-theft systems
2. Custom PIN setup for each driver
3. Integration with existing ignition systems
4. Works seamlessly with all compatible vehicle types (Kia, Hyundai, Honda, and more)
5. Available for on-site mobile installation across the Las Vegas Valley

Rhinox Locksmith also offers Ignition Repair and Replacement, car key duplication, and emergency lockout services — ensuring complete automotive protection and convenience.

**Why It Matters
With Las Vegas once ranking among the nation’s top cities for vehicle theft, this local initiative addresses a real need for reliable theft prevention. The keypad system provides a simple but powerful barrier against the popular USB ignition hack seen in Kia and Hyundai thefts.
Rhinox Locksmith’s experts emphasize that combining physical and digital security layers drastically reduces theft risk, offering drivers an affordable and long-term solution.

**About Rhinox Locksmith Las Vegas
Rhinox Locksmith Las Vegas is a licensed, bonded, and insured 24/7 locksmith company based in the heart of the Las Vegas Valley. The company specializes in emergency locksmith response, car key replacement, ignition repair, and advanced security system installation. Known for reliability, fast service, and transparency, Rhinox Locksmith serves residential, commercial, and automotive clients throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding communities.

