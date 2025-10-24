From Royal Visit to Regional Stage: Fishlake’s Flood Story Returns to the Spotlight

Robling Photography Robling Photography Robling Photography

Fishlake, the Yorkshire village visited by a Prime Minister and Prince, turns its 2019 flood experience into an acclaimed stage production.

“It really is a play by flooded people that makes clear what it is like.” ” — Harry Holmes, Flooded People UK

DONCASTER, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In November 2019, the quiet Yorkshire village of Fishlake was thrust into the national spotlight. When the River Don burst its banks, more than 90 percent of homes impacted by the flood. TV crews lined the lanes, journalists broadcast live from doorsteps and senior politicians rushed in to survey the damage. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived amid the chaos; days later, HRH Prince Charles walked the sodden streets, meeting families forced from their homes.Then, as the water receded, the cameras left — and the long road to recovery began.Six years later, the people of Fishlake are reclaiming their story under the theatre lights. Fishlake, a new production from Sheepish Productions, transforms lived experience into a moving blend of drama, music and community voice. Blending verbatim testimony, original songs and the sound of a live choir, Fishlake captures both the devastation and the resilience of a village that endured the unthinkable — and found hope, humour and humanity in its aftermath.Audience reactions have been overwhelming, with a standing ovation and heartfelt five-star reviews:“Astonishingly good — very emotional and funny in parts.” - Andy Kershaw, former BBC journalist“So outstanding and beautiful" - audience member“Superb: evocative and emotional" - audience member"A true story, full of emotion. The audience were captivated, completely swept along.." - audience memberHeather Shepherd MBE (Flooded People UK) praised the play as “honest, emotional and beautifully performed,” while Rev’d Jacqui, Vicar of Fishlake, called it “a glimpse behind the headlines, at the authentic lived experience.”Fishlake is drawn directly from interviews with residents whose homes and livelihoods were swallowed by the floodwaters. Following acclaimed performances at Cast Doncaster, audiences described the show as powerful, emotional and uplifting. It now continues its regional tour with performances at: Rotherham Civic Theatre – Tue 28 Oct, 7.30 pmTheatre Royal Wakefield – Thu 30 Oct, 7.30 pmA collaboration between Sheepish Productions and the Fishlake community, Fishlake stands as both remembrance and celebration - a testament to unity, recovery and the spirit that kept a village afloat long after the headlines faded.

