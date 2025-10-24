MDC to offer prescribed burn workshops and demonstration burns for landowners in Franklin and Jefferson Counties this fall

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering landowners and managers a chance to learn how to use this effective technique at two free workshops/demonstration burns this fall. One will be held in Franklin County in November, and the other in Jefferson County in December, weather permitting.

The workshops consist of an online portion, followed by an in-person demonstration burn to gain hands-on experience. They will provide basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland management. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

The dates and times for the demonstration burns are as follows:

Both in-field portions will run from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and require advanced online registration using the links provided above. Attendees should select the one that best suits their schedule and location.

After registration, participants should e-mail Cody Bailey at Cody.Bailey@mdc.mo.gov to receive exact location information and links to the online training.

The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and can be taken at the participant’s convenience before attending the in-person demonstration burn. Attendees will need to bring their certificate of completion to the in-person demonstration burn. There is a $25 fee for the online portion that goes directly to the site hosting the training.

Participants should also dress accordingly for the burns with leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long sleeve shirt, and safety glasses. Wearing nylon or other synthetic materials should be avoided.

The workshops are a prerequisite for having a burn plan developed by NRCS or MDC.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.