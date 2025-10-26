Scottsdale Dental Arts’ Dr. Jason McCargar Highlights the Connection Between Gum Disease and Pregnancy Health

Logo of Scottsdale Dental Arts The Ultimate Scottsdale Smile Secret How to Prevent Dental Problems Before They Start! Scottsdale dentist Dr. Jason McCargar at Scottsdale Dental Arts

Dr. McCargar of Scottsdale Dental Arts encourages expectant mothers to prioritize oral health during pregnancy to help lower the risk of preterm birth.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging research continues to reveal a strong connection between oral health and overall wellness — especially during pregnancy. Dr. Jason McCargar , DMD, of Scottsdale Dental Arts, is raising awareness about the relationship between gum disease (periodontal disease) and potential pregnancy complications such as preterm birth and low-birth-weight infants."Inflammation in the gums doesn't stay in the mouth," explains Dr. McCargar. "When infection enters the bloodstream, it can trigger inflammation throughout the body — and during pregnancy, that can influence maternal and fetal health. Preventive dental care is essential for both mother and child."Gum disease occurs when harmful bacteria inflame and damage the supporting tissues around teeth. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can increase gum sensitivity and susceptibility to infection. Periodontal inflammation has been linked to higher levels of prostaglandins and cytokines — chemicals associated with premature labor.At Scottsdale Dental Arts, Dr. McCargar integrates preventive, restorative, and aesthetic techniques to ensure long-term oral wellness. His Comprehensive Dental Care philosophy emphasizes building a healthy foundation of gums and teeth, maintaining both function and beauty.Because of his advanced clinical training, Dr. McCargar is frequently referred to by other dental professionals for his expertise. He has performed thousands of successful procedures and is recognized for his blend of technical precision and artistic vision."Our goal is to prevent problems before they start," says Dr. McCargar. "For expectant mothers, that means gentle cleanings, education, and a supportive environment that promotes total health."Healthy Habits Beyond the Dental ChairIn addition to in-office care, Dr. McCargar encourages simple habits that enhance oral health. A recent Scottsdale Dental Arts Facebook post reminds followers that staying hydrated helps rinse away bacteria, support saliva production, and maintain a healthy mouth. Tip from Dr. McCargar : "Keep a refillable water bottle with you—your smile will thank you."For more wellness tips, follow Scottsdale Dental Arts on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scottsdaledentalarts/ The Mouth–Body ConnectionAs studies continue to highlight how oral health influences conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and pregnancy outcomes, Dr. McCargar remains dedicated to educating patients about prevention. His approach combines advanced technology, aesthetic precision, and compassionate care — helping patients achieve both confidence and health through every stage of life.About Scottsdale Dental ArtsLocated in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona, Scottsdale Dental Arts provides family and cosmetic dental services focused on prevention, comfort, and patient care. Led by Dr. Jason McCargar, DMD, the practice specializes in preventive, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry. Dr. McCargar's extensive training and artistic eye have made him a trusted name in creating beautiful, functional smiles.

