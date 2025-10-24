A convoy of vintage sports cars approaches the Abbey of Santa Giustina, their engines echoing through the autumn countryside of Piedmont. Visitors admire classic models including Porsche and Ferrari in the courtyard of Villa Badia Sezzadio, where craftsmanship meets community. Guests gather under the centuries-old trees of Santa Giustina Abbey, celebrating the union of heritage, art, and community.

Vintage cars gathered at Villa Badia, Sezzadio to celebrate Italy’s automotive legacy and the enduring dialogue between culture, art, and heritage.

The Abbey’s mission is to celebrate the continuity of wisdom and beauty through time.” — Dr. Dazhun Zhang, Author of Sagesse & Abondance

SEZZADIO, ALESSANDRIA, PIEDMONT, ITALY, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the golden autumn light of Piedmont, engines whispered across the quiet countryside as forty vintage cars glided through the gates of the tenth-century Abbey of Santa Giustina at Villa Badia Sezzadio. Chrome gleamed against ancient stone as the courtyard became a living stage where time, movement, and memory met.Held on the afternoon of October 5, 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the event was jointly organised by the Abbey of Santa Giustina, Villa Badia Sezzadio, and the Automobile Club Alessandria under the title Wheels Through History. Collectors and enthusiasts gathered to honour Italy’s automotive legacy. President Dr. Federico Lastrucci and Director Umberto Rossi welcomed participants as the convoy entered the abbey grounds, joined by Sezzadio’s Mayor avv. Giancarlo Triggiani, representatives of local institutions, and members of the regional community.According to Dr. Federico Lastrucci, President of the Automobile Club Alessandria, the parade was a tribute to the craftsmanship and innovation that have defined Italy’s automotive history. He highlighted that each vehicle tells a story of passion, engineering, and identity.As noted by Sezzadio Mayor Giancarlo Triggiani, the Abbey continues to serve as a living bridge between the town’s past and its contemporary community life. He emphasised that events like this strengthen the connection between heritage and civic identity, reminding citizens that Sezzadio’s cultural wealth is meant to be shared and experienced.The Wheels Through History gathering also reflects the broader vision of Dr. Dazhun Zhang, whose commitment to cultural preservation and cross-disciplinary collaboration has shaped the Abbey of Santa Giustina into a living symbol of Italian heritage. Although not present at the event, Dr. Zhang, author of Sagesse & Abondance , shared that the Abbey’s mission is to celebrate the continuity of wisdom and beauty through time. Her vision encourages dialogue between heritage and innovation, between what is ancient and what is yet to come.Together, their remarks framed the Abbey as a space where engineering heritage meets cultural reflection. The procession of cars, ranging from 1930s Alfa Romeos and Lancias to post-war Fiats and elegant convertibles of the 1960s, evoked an era when craftsmanship was both mechanical and artistic. Spectators walked among the polished vehicles, speaking with owners, photographing details, and hearing stories of restoration and memory.Following the display, a brief award presentation and tea reception offered guests and citizens a moment of exchange, linking technology, heritage, and community in one shared space. For the Abbey, founded in the tenth century and long regarded as one of Piedmont’s architectural jewels, the event underscored its role as a venue where the past is not preserved in silence but re-imagined through encounter.A writer and cultural patron of the Abbey of Santa Giustina at Villa Badia, Dr. Dazhun Zhang is the author of Sagesse & Abondance, a work that explores the dialogue between wisdom, beauty, and spiritual heritage. Her vision continues to guide the Abbey’s evolving role as a space where tradition meets contemporary expression. This philosophy finds its echo in every wheel turned and every stone that has endured for centuries.As the sun lowered over the courtyard, the sound of engines faded into quiet conversation and soft light. What remained was not only a display of classic cars but a renewed dialogue between heritage and human creativity, a reminder that history, like motion, is kept alive by those who continue to believe in it.The Abbey of Santa Giustina, Villa Badia Sezzadio, guided by the cultural vision of Dr. Dazhun Zhang, remains a beacon of heritage and creativity in the Piedmont region, bridging history with the future through art, technology, and human connection. The Automobile Club Alessandria continues to promote automotive culture across Piedmont, organising heritage events that honour Italy’s engineering tradition and foster community among enthusiasts of all generations.

