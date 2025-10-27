Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market to Reach USD $5.47 Billion by 2029 at 16.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market In 2025?

The market size for counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies has seen a quick expansion in recent years. Its growth is projected to rise from $2.50 billion in 2024 to $2.93 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The amplified usage of drones in warfare, the escalating frequency of unauthorized drone flights, rising worries regarding drone-enabled smuggling, the widening necessity for the protection of critical infrastructure, and advancements in radar-based detection technologies have all contributed to its historical growth.

It is projected that the market size of counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies will experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, potentially reaching a value of $5.47 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The envisaged growth during the forecast period may be a result of factors such as increased investments in drone countermeasures by defense organizations, soaring adoption in the sphere of civilian security, the proliferation of drone-related regulations, widening utilization in tasks like border surveillance and a heightened demand for portable and quick-deployment solutions. Key trends that will likely influence this period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence in detecting threats, progress in the creation of multi-sensor fusion systems, the enhancement of jamming and spoofing abilities, a surge in self-governing interception drones, and the placement of directed energy weapons.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market?

The counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market is predicted to grow, spurred on by increasing defense expenditures. This term refers to the funds allocated by the government to the armed forces, military hardware, and activities that aim to safeguard national security. Rising geopolitical tensions have led to elevated defense spending, with countries investing more in high-tech military capabilities to deter potential threats and uphold strategic influence. Greater defense funding facilitates the progression and implementation of C-UAV technologies by allowing the creation and use of systems designed to spot and neutralize enemy drones, thereby enhancing national security against new airborne threats. For example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an international institute based in Sweden, reported in April 2023 that worldwide military expenditure saw a 3.7% real-term hike in 2022, reaching a record-setting $2,240 billion. Particularly noteworthy was the substantial 13% year-on-year growth in Europe's military expenditure. Consequently, the upward trend in defense spending is fueling the growth of the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Industry?

Major players in the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

• CACI International Inc.

• Battelle Memorial Institute

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market In The Globe?

Companies leading in the counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies sector are centered on developing cutting-edge solutions, such as easily transportable, all-inclusive drone defense mechanisms, designed to improve detection range, increase flexibility, and shorten the timespan for deployment. The design of these portable systems brings together drone detection, tracking, identification, and jamming, into a compact solution which can facilely be deployed in diverse settings. For example, in August 2022, Dedrone, a company in the US that specializes in airspace security, introduced DedronePortable, a fully independent counter-drone system created for military, government, and commercial applications. This solution brings together multi-sensor detection and tracking, the ability to deceive GPS, and is compatible with GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, SBAS, and QZSS bands. With a staging duration of less than 20 minutes and user-friendly real-time monitoring, its transportable design guarantees swift deployment. Furthermore, DedronePortable's component-based structure and flawless blending with pre-existing security systems make it an ideal option for temporal events, mobile operations, and high-risk areas, while its least requirement for setup cuts down downtime and boosts mission readiness.

What Segments Are Covered In The Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market Report?

The counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Or Miniature Aerial Vehicle (MUAV Or MAV), Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (TUAS), Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Vertical Take-Off And Landing

2) By Technology: Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, Electronic Systems

3) By Current Range: Low Current Range (Up To 10 A), Medium Current Range (10 A - 100 A), High Current Range (Above 100 A)

4) By Application: Defense, Commercial, Homeland Security

5) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Energy And Power, Telecommunications, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV): Stealth UCAVs, Multi-Role UCAVs, Swarm-Enabled UCAVs, Loyal Wingman UCAVs

2) By Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicle or Miniature Aerial Vehicle (MUAV or MAV): Nano UAVs, Hand-Launched UAVs, Backpack-Portable UAVs, Fixed-Wing Micro UAVs

3) By Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (TUAS): Short-Range TUAS, Medium-Range TUAS, Long-Range TUAS, Catapult-Launched TUAS

4) By Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE): ISR-Focused MALE UAVs (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), Armed MALE UAVs, Multi-Sensor MALE UAVs, Satellite-Communication Enabled MALE UAVs

5) By High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE): Solar-Powered UAVs, Jet-Powered HALE UAVs, Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) HALE UAVs, Atmospheric Research HALE UAVs

6) By Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL): Fixed-Wing VTOL UAVs, Rotary-Wing VTOL UAVs, Tilt-Rotor VTOL UAVs, Hybrid VTOL UAVs

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV) Technologies Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAV) technologies market. However, by 2025, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid growth. The market report encompasses regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

