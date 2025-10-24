Dairy Alternatives for Infant Market Set to Reach $5.17B by 2032 Amid Plant-Based Surge

Dairy Alternatives for Infant Market 2025

Global dairy alternatives for infants market grows rapidly, driven by plant-based formulas, organic options, and rising health-conscious demand.

Plant-based and organic infant formulas are redefining early nutrition, offering safe, digestible, and sustainable options for parents worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alternatives for Infant Market reached US$ 2,283 million in 2023, rising to US$ 2,500 million in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 5,167 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2025–2032Top Key Players: Nestlé, Abbott, Danone, Friesland Campina, Mead Johnson & Company, Bellamy's Organic, HiPP, Holle baby food AG, Kendamil, The a2 Milk Company Limited.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/dairy-alternatives-for-infant-market Recent 2025 developments in the dairy-alternative / infant-nutrition space:✅ 10 Apr 2025 — Else Nutrition launches the world’s first whole-food, dairy-free infant formula (almond & buckwheat base), signalling a push into non-dairy infant nutrition.✅ 10 Jun 2025 — Else Nutrition applauds major U.S. regulatory and policy shifts (via Operation Stork Speed) that could speed approval of plant-based/non-soy/non-dairy infant formulas.✅ 24 Apr 2025 — Bobbie launches a USDA-certified organic whole-milk infant formula in the United States — marking one of the first premium U.S. launches of this type within the organic and whole-milk category.✅ 12 May 2025 — Danone agrees to acquire a majority stake in Kate Farms (U.S. plant-based organic formula maker) as part of its strategy to expand in specialized and non-traditional infant/medical nutrition.✅ ByHeart Anywhere Pack (May 13, 2025): Introduced the first single-serve, travel-ready whole milk infant formula in the U.S., combining organic, grass-fed whole milk with a patented protein blend.✅ Danone Dairy & Plants Blend Formula (May 2025): Launched a vegetarian-friendly formula blending 60% non-GMO soy protein with 40% dairy, including lactose, aiming to mimic breast milk's nutritional profile.✅ Bobbie USDA Organic Whole Milk Formula (April 2025): Released the first USDA-certified organic whole milk infant formula manufactured in the U.S., featuring a fat blend designed to support softer stools.✅ Nara Organics Whole Milk Formula (July 29, 2025): After a nationwide clinical trial, launched a whole milk-based formula retailing at $27 per 14.1-ounce can, aiming to meet the growing demand for organic options.✅ A2 Milk Acquires Yashili NZ Plant (August 18, 2025): Acquired a nutritional manufacturing facility in New Zealand for NZ$282 million to enhance its presence in the Chinese market, with plans to invest an additional NZ$100 million.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=dairy-alternatives-for-infant-market Market Segments:• By Product Type (Soy-Based Formulas, Hypoallergenic Formulas, Lactose-Free & Low-Lactose Formulas, Others)• By Stage (Stage 1 – Infant Formula (0–6 months), Stage 2 – Follow-on Formula (6–12 months))• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)• By Category (Organic, Conventional)• By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)Regional Market Share• North America: Dominates the market with a substantial share, attributed to high awareness levels and the prevalence of lactose intolerance among infants.• Europe: Holds a significant portion of the market, driven by stringent regulations and a strong preference for organic and plant-based products.• Asia-Pacific: Exhibits rapid growth, fueled by increasing urbanization, dietary shifts, and a growing middle-class population.• Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Emerging markets with expanding awareness and adoption of dairy alternatives for infants.Leading Product Segments• Soy-Based Formulas: Account for the largest share, approximately 41.4%, due to their nutritional profile and digestibility.• Oat-Based Formulas: Gaining popularity for their hypoallergenic properties and suitability for infants with cow milk protein sensitivity.• Almond and Coconut-Based Formulas: Preferred for their plant-based origins and suitability for vegan diets.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/dairy-alternatives-for-infant-market Conclusion:The dairy alternatives for infant market is poised for substantial growth, driven by health considerations, dietary preferences, and advancements in product offerings. As parents become more informed and seek suitable alternatives for their infants, the market is expected to expand, offering a variety of options to meet diverse nutritional needs.Related Reports:

