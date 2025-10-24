Protecting Critical Health Care Provided by Planned Parenthood

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State will protect access to reproductive health care services despite Washington Republicans' targeted attacks against Planned Parenthood health centers and the services they provide. Earlier this year, Congressional Republicans voted to end Medicaid patients’ ability to seek care at Planned Parenthood, threatening Planned Parenthood’s ability to operate in New York and compromising New Yorkers’ access to health care services, including contraception, abortion, STI and HIV prevention, prenatal and menopausal care, mental health services, and preventive care like wellness visits and cancer screenings.

”Washington Republicans have shown time and again that they’ll stop at nothing to undermine women’s health care and restrict access to reproductive rights,” Governor Hochul said. “In the face of Congressional Republicans voting to defund Planned Parenthood, I’ve directed the state to fund these vital services, protecting access to health care that thousands of New Yorkers rely on. I will always stand up for reproductive rights and the health care that New Yorkers deserve.”

Planned Parenthood is the leading provider of sexual and reproductive health services in New York State via five affiliate organizations, including Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York, and Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood. This network of affiliates currently operates 47 health centers that serve over 200,000 patients each year. This includes 100,000 Medicaid patients, totaling over $35 million in annual Gross Medicaid revenue.

Over 60 percent of Planned Parenthood health centers are in rural or medically underserved areas, and these centers are often the only option available to New Yorkers living in these rural areas. They are a critical source of affordable health care to Medicaid and non-Medicaid recipients.

What Washington Republicans Voted To Do:

H.R. 1, enacted into law on July 4, includes a one-year prohibition on federal Medicaid funding for organizations that provide abortions and that received $800,000 or more in federal Medicaid funds in 2023.

H.R. 1 classified these organizations as “prohibited entities.” Planned Parenthood’s five affiliates in New York are the only providers in the state that meet the definition of a “prohibited entity.”

Prior to the passage of H.R. 1, Medicaid claims submitted by Planned Parenthood were reimbursed with a combination of federal and State dollars, though no federal dollars are used to reimburse abortion services.

Now that they are deemed a “prohibited entity” under H.R. 1, Planned Parenthood is no longer eligible to receive federal Medicaid funds for any of the services they provide.

Governor Hochul is protecting access to reproductive health care for all New Yorkers by allocating state funds to cover lost federal funding to Planned Parenthood affiliates in New York.

Governor Hochul continues to reaffirm her commitment to keeping reproductive resources safe and accessible in New York State. The Governor has made historic investments to expand reproductive freedom for New Yorkers, including increasing funding for abortion care providers, signing legislation to protect New York doctors and securing $25 million annually to fund abortion health care services through the New York State Abortion Access Program.

Additional guidance for providers can be found on the Department of Health website on the “Medicaid Guidance to New York State Planned Parenthood Providers and Payors” page.