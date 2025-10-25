Restoring Wholeness: How KFSHRC Jeddah’s Robotic Breast Surgery Is Changing the Experience of Healing

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre Jeddah, a woman facing breast cancer recently underwent a surgery that changed not only her medical outcome but her sense of self. Using a robotic system, the surgical team performed a nipple sparing mastectomy with immediate reconstruction, preserving both the patient’s health and the natural form of her body.For generations of women, mastectomy has carried a double wound: the fight against cancer and the loss of identity that often follows. The new robotic technique, led by Dr. Eman Khayat, Consultant in Oncoplastic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery, offers a different path. Through small, hidden incisions away from the breast, surgeons can now remove diseased tissue with precision while immediately rebuilding what was lost, all in a single procedure.“The goal is to heal without disfigurement,” said Dr. Khayat. “By combining tumor removal and reconstruction in one operation, we reduce pain, shorten recovery, and help patients move forward without the trauma of repeated surgeries. Most importantly, they leave the hospital still feeling whole.”Robotic surgery provides the delicate precision required for such complex cases. It eliminates the need for large incisions, minimizes scarring, and preserves nerve pathways that are often damaged in conventional operations. For patients, that means less pain, a shorter hospital stay, and the restoration of both physical and emotional balance.The achievement at KFSHRC Jeddah is part of a broader transformation in women’s health and surgical oncology in Saudi Arabia. By merging advanced technology with compassionate care, the hospital is redefining what recovery looks like, where survival and self image are no longer at odds but part of the same healing journey.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

