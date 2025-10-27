Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Market Projected Reach $0.88 Bn, 14% CAGR 2029

The Business Research Company

Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Receiver Array Global Market Report 2025 – Market Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Market Through 2025?

There has been a quick acceleration in the growth of the drone automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receiver array market in past few years. It's predicted to increase from $0.46 billion in 2024 to $0.53 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The substantial expansion during the historic period is due to the growing use of drones across various industries, enforcement of regulations for maintaining airspace safety, the increasing need for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, proliferation of commercial drone uses, and the growing drone delivery service market.

The market for drone automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receiver array is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years, growing to $0.89 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The anticipated growth during this period is linked to governmental investments in aviation infrastructure, alongside the proliferation of commercial drone activities, the initiation of unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM) systems, the expansion of defense and military drone operations, and a surge in drone-based infrastructure inspections. The expected trends during this period consist of the drive towards miniaturization of receiver arrays, the invention of multi-frequency automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers, the adoption of decentralized surveillance networks, integration with orbital automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) systems, and an increased focus on cybersecurity in drone communication.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Market?

The upsurge in the utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is poised to drive the expansion of the drone automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receiver array market. These UAVs are airborne systems that come with no human pilot and function remotely or autonomously, based on pre-set flight courses. The escalating uptake of these UAVs comes as they are finding increasing commercial uses across multiple sectors since companies are starting to understand their affordability and operational efficiency, useful in activities like surveillance, delivery, charting, and inspection services. Drone ADS-B receiver array enhances UAV performance by improving situational cognizance, reducing collision risk and improving integration in the airspace through immediate tracking, secure data transfer, and a safer alliance with manned and unmanned aerial systems. For instance, as per the Ministry of Defence, a UK-based government body, in 2025, the UK is planning a mammoth investment of about $473 million USD (£350 million) in order to amplify Ukraine’s drone supply, with an objective to spike the number of drones sent from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025. Therefore, it is the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that is fuelling the expansion of the drone automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receiver array market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Market?

Major players in the Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Spire Global Inc.

• Appareo Systems LLC

• FreeFlight Systems

• Lekha Wireless Solutions

• Sagetech Avionics LLC

• Sunhillo Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Market In The Future?

Leading entities in the drone automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) receiver array market are focusing their efforts on creating innovative solutions like advanced multi-signal receivers. The aim is to boost real-time air traffic monitoring and augment the situational awareness of both drones and manned aircraft. These advanced multi-signal receivers are able to simultaneously process and receive various signal types, thereby offering an all-inclusive, real-time airspace monitoring and an improvement in situational awareness. For example, the DRS-1 was introduced by Aerobits, a technology company based in the UK, in June 2024. This high-performance receiver station can receive various signals including ADS-B, FLARM, UAT, and drone Remote ID via BLE and Wi-Fi. The DRS-1, designed for integration into UTM systems, airports, and other ground-based infrastructures, offers accurate positioning through a multi-constellation GNSS receiver and reliable, real-time surveillance of the airspace. Its versatile features - an IP67-rated weatherproof housing and Power-over-Ethernet connectivity - enable easy deployment across various environments, thereby enhancing situational awareness for both unmanned and manned aircraft.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Market

The drone automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receiver array market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Portable Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Arrays, Fixed Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Arrays

2) By Frequency Band: 1090 Megahertz (MHz), 978 Megahertz (MHz), Dual Band

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail

4) By Application: Commercial Drones, Military Drones, Civil Drones, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Aerospace And Defense, Agriculture, Surveying And Mapping, Delivery And Logistics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Arrays: Compact Units, Handheld Devices, Vehicle Mounted Units, Field Deployable Systems

2) By Fixed Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Arrays: Ground Station Installations, Airport Based Systems, Remote Monitoring Stations, Integrated Surveillance Networks

Global Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Market - Regional Insights

In the Drone Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Receiver Array Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. The region expected to record the highest growth rate in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report encapsulates detailed analysis of various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

