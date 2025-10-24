Urgent announcement of decisions by the International Board of SOS Children’s Villages International

The International Board of SOS Children’s Villages International suspended SOS-Kinderdorf Österreich following reports of historic misconduct and abuse.

The International Board’s hearts go out to all those who suffered because of one man’s actions. Children deserve happiness, dignity, and protection by those that they trust.” — International Board Chair, Dominico Parisi

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Board of SOS Children’s Villages International met in an emergency session on the evening of 23 October 2025 and took decisive action following the grave news published in Austrian and then other media across the globe about historic cases of misconduct and abuse of children citing SOS-Kinderdorf Österreich (SOS CV Austria) and its former leader, Mr Hermann Gmeiner.During its meeting, and in accordance with its governance Articles and Statutes, the International Board resolved to suspend SOS-Kinderdorf Österreich (SOS CV Austria) as a Member Association of the federation, along with its representative, Andreas Kovar, as a Member of the SOS CVI International Board.In addition, the Board passed a motion recommending that the upcoming SOS CVI federation General Assembly consider a resolution to remove Austria’s designated seat on the International Board. If approved by the federation General Assembly vote, SOS-Kinderdorf Österreich (SOS CV Austria) may nominate a candidate in the same manner as any other Member Association.Commenting on the decisions of the SOS CVI International Board during the emergency session, International Board Chair, Dominico Parisi said: “The International Board’s hearts go out to all those who suffered because of one man’s actions. Children deserve happiness, dignity, and protection by those that they trust. Those who have betrayed this sacred trust deserve nothing but condemnation and shame for their actions.But our organisation will not be defined by this dark stain on our history. These serious and meaningful decisions reflect the Board’s unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for any form of abuse or lack of transparency within our federation.Their swift actions will allow all who support SOS Children’s Villages, work for us and live in our communities to be confident of the tireless work, compassion, and dedication of the countless individuals globally who believe in a simple but powerful principle: every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable, and loving home.About SOS Children’s VillagesSOS Children's Villages is the world's largest non-governmental organization focused on supporting children and young people without parental care, or at risk of losing it. Child neglect, abuse and abandonment is everywhere. Families are at risk of separation. Locally led, we work in more than 130 countries and territories to strengthen families who are under pressure so they can stay together. When this is not in a child or young person's best interests, we provide quality care according to their unique needs. Together with partners, donors, communities, children, young people and families, we enable children to grow up with the bonds they need to develop and become their strongest selves. We speak up for each child's rights and advocate for change so all children can grow up in a supportive environment.To learn more, visit www.sos-childrensvillages.org

