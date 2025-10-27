Digital Twin Telecom Tower Market to Expand at a 27.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $3.68 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Digital Twin Telecom Tower Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a significant increase in the scale of the digital twin telecom tower market. It's anticipated to expand from a sizeable $1.10 billion in 2024 to a more substantial $1.40 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 27.6%. Factors contributing to this development during the historic period include the broadening of telecom services into less populated and secluded areas, the appearance of innovative business models that take advantage of digital twin data, a rise in the quantity of connected devices in need of network support, a heightened emphasis on network robustness and dependability, as well as a growing urgency for the swift implementation of network enhancements.

The market size of the digital twin telecom tower is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years, projected to reach $3.68 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 27.3%. The anticipated growth within this period is due to factors such as the escalating demand for 5G and beyond services, an upsurge in mobile data usage, heightened use of cloud computing platforms, an increase in smart infrastructure projects, and a growing number of telecom operators. Some key trends projected for this timeframe include the implementation of artificial intelligence for anticipatory analytics, internet of things sensors being deployed for real-time data collection, advancements in 3D modelling and simulation tools, the application of edge computing for local data processing, and the advent of 5G technology which enhances data transmission speeds.

What Are The Factors Driving The Digital Twin Telecom Tower Market?

The increase in mobile data traffic is predicted to accelerate the expansion of the digital twin telecom tower industry. Mobile data traffic represents the volume of digital content exchanged through cellular networks, on various devices. The surge in its usage can be attributed to the popularity of video streaming on smartphones, as high-definition videos and live streaming services use considerably more data compared to other forms of content. The surge in mobile data traffic necessitates the use of digital twin telecom towers. These towers allow operators to monitor and improve tower performance in real-time, effectively handling substantial data volumes, and providing uninterrupted network services. For instance, a telecommunications company in Sweden reported that, in 2025, 5G contributed to 35% of mobile data traffic by the end of 2024, a rise from 26% in 2023, and is projected to account for 80% by 2030. As a result, the escalating mobile data traffic is fueling the growth of the digital twin telecom tower industry.

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Twin Telecom Tower Market?

Major players in the Digital Twin Telecom Tower Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ericsson

• Hexagon AB

• Esri Global Inc.

• Bentley Systems Inc.

• Aerodyne Group

• Zeitview

• Genesys International Corporation Ltd.

• Twinsity

• NEXSYS-ONE

• Pointivo Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Digital Twin Telecom Tower Sector?

Leading firms in the digital twin telecom tower market are putting their focus on creating digital twin solutions for mobile networks. These solutions let operators simulate alterations to the network and plan upgrades without interrupting functioning services. They are essentially virtual representations of the mobile network systems, enabling operators to watch over, assess, and fine-tune network performance in real time. To illustrate, Vodafone Group Plc, a telecommunications company located in the UK, crafted a 3D digital twin of its UK mobile mast network in December 2022 to facilitate its engineers in visualizing and organizing network enhancements or expansions. This digital twin application lets engineers promptly optimize services right from their workspace. It gathers and illustrates over 40 million environmental aspects, such as buildings, hills, valleys, and trees, utilizing complex mapping software. Engineers can securely access a complete 360-degree virtual model of the network on their laptops or mobile gadgets. This allows for precise planning for new site placements and modifications to existing sites in order to fulfill growing demand or adapt to environmental changes.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Digital Twin Telecom Tower Market Share?

The digital twin telecom tower market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Tower Type: Lattice Tower, Guyed Tower, Monopole Tower, Stealth Tower, Other Tower Types

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Asset Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Network Optimization, Energy Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Tower Companies, Infrastructure Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Analytics Software, Design And Modeling Software, Visualization Software, Simulation Software, Integration Software

2) By Hardware: IoT Devices, Networking Equipment, Servers And Storage, Edge Devices, Communication Modules

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services, Customization Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Digital Twin Telecom Tower Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the digital twin telecom tower market. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the coming period. The regions encompassed in the digital twin telecom tower report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

