Corrosion Measuring Instrument Market Set to Reach $2.18 Billion by 2029

Corrosion Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Corrosion Measuring Instrument Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the market size for corrosion measuring instruments. The market which was valued at $1.48 billion in the year 2024 is projected to increase to $1.61 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The cause for this remarkable growth during the historic period may be due to factors including higher rates of industrialization, expansion of oil and gas infrastructure, amplified demand for metal protection, broadened marine application uses and intensified activities in the chemical processing industry.

In the forthcoming years, the corrosion measuring instrument market is predicted to witness significant growth, with projections indicating a rise to $2.18 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors propelling the growth in the projected period include a heightened need for regulatory compliance, the broadening of renewable energy infrastructure, the increasing demand for predictive maintenance, the expansion of offshore exploration, and the escalating use of smart monitoring systems. The forecast period will also see key trends such as advancements in remote monitoring technology, innovations in nondestructive testing, progress in corrosion resistant materials, increased investment in research and development, and digitalization in asset monitoring.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Corrosion Measuring Instrument Market?

The anticipated surge in industrialization is expected to stimulate the expansion of the market for corrosion measuring instruments. The term industrialization refers to the conversion of an economy from primarily an agricultural one to primarily a manufacturing and industrial production-based one, utilizing technology and machinery. Technological advancements and automation, which are growing continuously, are empowering industries to boost productivity, cut operational costs and fulfil the growing worldwide demand for high-quality manufactured goods more effectively. Corrosion measuring instruments are instrumental in supporting industrialization, by spotting and managing material degradation in equipment and infrastructure, thereby enhancing efficiency, reducing maintenance costs, and extending the life of assets, contributing to sustainable industrial operations. For instance, in September 2025, Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union based in Luxembourg, reported that in July 2025, seasonally adjusted industrial production increased in the euro zone by 0.3% and in the EU by 0.2% compared to June 2025. Additionally, it noted a year-on-year growth of 1.8% in both areas compared to July 2024. Thus, the burgeoning industrialization is fueling the expansion of the market for corrosion measuring instruments.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Corrosion Measuring Instrument Market?

Major players in the corrosion measuring instrument market include:

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Baker Hughes Company

• Emerson Electric Co.

• SGS SA

• Xylem Inc.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Corrosion Measuring Instrument Industry?

Prominent firms in the corrosion measuring instrument market are concentrating on launching sophisticated corrosion monitoring solutions such as the corrosion under insulation risk monitoring system. This system is designed to increase real-time detection, enhance predictive maintenance, and reduce operational shutdowns in significant industrial infrastructures. It is a kind of technology that identifies and monitors corrosion on insulated metal surfaces in a continuous manner, which aids in preventing equipment breakdown and decreasing maintenance costs. For example, CorrosionRADAR, a company from the UK renowned for its corrosion monitoring solutions, unveiled the LR (Long Range) version of its Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) risk monitoring system in November 2023. This system has a dual-sensor design for concurrent corrosion and humidity detection, covering up to 50 meters per sensor. This battery-operated system wirelessly transmits data over distances exceeding 1 kilometer via LoRa and also provides Bluetooth tablet accessibility and a refined Clarity Dashboard for cloud or local data analysis. The LR system aims at exhaustive, predictive monitoring of corrosion risk, early detection, and improved maintenance. It results in significant enhancements in asset integrity management and reduces related costs through automated, real-time insights.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Corrosion Measuring Instrument Market

The corrosion measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Electrochemical Instruments, Ultrasonic Sensors, Corrosion Rate Gauges, Visual Inspection Tools

2) By Product Type: Portable Corrosion Measuring Instruments, Benchtop Corrosion Measuring Instruments

3) By Technology: Potentiostat Technology, Galvanostatic Technology, Linear Polarization Resistance (LPR), Impedance Measurement Technology

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Resellers, Online Sales Platforms, Retail Outlets, Third-Party Vendors

5) By End-User: Oil And Gas, Chemical, Automotive, Marine, Construction, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Electrochemical Instruments: Potentiostat Technology, Galvanostatic Technology, Linear Polarization Resistance Technology, Impedance Measurement Technology

2) By Ultrasonic Sensors: Time Of Flight Sensors, Pulse Echo Sensors, Phased Array Sensors, Guided Wave Sensors

3) By Corrosion Rate Gauges: Weight Loss Coupons, Electrical Resistance Probes, Linear Polarization Resistance Probes, Hydrogen Probes

4) By Visual Inspection Tools: Borescopes, Videoscopes, Magnifying Lenses, Dye Penetrant Kits

Global Corrosion Measuring Instrument Market - Regional Insights

In the Corrosion Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the market in 2024. The report forecasts that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The regions included in the study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

