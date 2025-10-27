Digital Scouting Mobile App Market Set to Reach $5.41 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Digital Scouting Mobile App Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Digital Scouting Mobile App Market Through 2025?

The market size of digital scouting mobile apps has seen an explosive growth lately. The market, which is projected to be worth $2.18 billion in 2024, is estimated to surge to $2.63 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The historic growth spurt can be traced back to the increased need for real-time performance tracking, escalating use of video analysis for player assessment, the digitization trend in recruitment processes, the rising demand for personalized training tools, and the increased reliance on cloud-based collaboration within sports.

Expectations are high for the digital scouting mobile app market as significant growth is projected in the coming years. The market is forecasted to expand to $5.41 billion by 2029 with a 19.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This surge in growth over the forecast period is largely influenced by growing digital transformation in multiple industries, increasing investments in sports tech platforms, and heightened emphasis on player health and performance management. The rising demand for easy-to-use mobile solutions and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in scouting also contribute. Key trends to watch during the forecast period are the development of AI-enhanced scouting functionalities, improvements in mobile app interfaces for superior user experience, the integration of cloud analytics to track performance, the evolution of video analysis and live-streaming tools, and advances in the compatibility of wearable devices with scouting apps.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Digital Scouting Mobile App Market?

The growth of the digital scouting mobile app market is set to be fueled by the escalating penetration of smartphones. The primary factor driving the proliferation of smartphones is their increasing affordability and the broad accessibility of low-cost devices. In digital scouting mobile apps, smartphones facilitate the capturing, analyzing, and sharing of real-time data, videos, and performance insights, thereby promoting efficient talent identification and management. For instance, the GSM Association (GSMA), a UK-based industry association representing the interests of mobile network operators and corporations, estimated in February 2023 that the diffusion of smartphones in sub-Saharan Africa will witness a significant increase, rising from 51% in 2022 to an anticipated 87% by 2030. Hence, the expanding penetration of smartphones is instrumental in driving the growth of the digital scouting mobile app market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Digital Scouting Mobile App Market?

Major players in the Digital Scouting Mobile App Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SAP SE

• Sportradar AG

• Stats Perform Inc.

• Catapult Group International Ltd

• Sapphire Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Dartfish SA

• Sideline Sports á Íslandi ehf

• Wazoku Ltd

• Sports Management Worldwide Inc.

• SportsFirst Pty Ltd

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Digital Scouting Mobile App Market In The Future?

Key digital scouting mobile app market players are concentrating their efforts on advanced inventions such as scouting solutions enabled by smartphones. This is in an effort to remove cost and geographical limitations in finding talent, foster inclusivity, and enhance the precision of player assessment within international sports communities. Smartphone-enabled scouting solutions pertain to the deployment of mobile apps that let players share performance videos, metrics, and test results, allowing scouts and clubs to evaluate talents remotely without the necessity for in-person trials. For example, in May 2023, the US-based organization Major League Soccer (MLS) launched the aiScout mobile app for identifying talent. This platform lets players directly upload videos and performance data from their smartphones, offering gratuitous and remote scouting opportunities. The purpose behind the launch is to shatter conventional geographical and cost barriers, providing hopeful athletes throughout North America an equal opportunity to be assessed by professional clubs.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Digital Scouting Mobile App Market

The digital scouting mobile app market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Platform: Android, iPhone Operating System (IOS), Web-Based

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Application: Sports, Recruitment, Education, Talent Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Sports Teams And Clubs, Educational Institutions, Enterprises, Individuals, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Player Performance Analysis Tools, Video Analysis And Highlight Editing, Game Strategy And Playbook Management, Recruitment And Talent Scouting Platforms, Data Visualization And Reporting Dashboards, Integration And Application Programming Interface (API) Solutions

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Training And Education Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Global Digital Scouting Mobile App Market - Regional Insights

In the Digital Scouting Mobile App Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. Moving forward, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific would experience the most rapid growth. The report includes data about several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa.

