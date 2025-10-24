Redefining Access to Innovation: Inside KFSHRC’s Expanding World of Clinical Trials

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When eight Saudi patients with hemophilia received a single dose of an experimental gene therapy at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), their lives quietly changed. Within weeks, their missing clotting factor rose to near normal levels, freeing them from the routine infusions that once defined their days. For the patients and their families, the treatment was more than a scientific achievement, it was a return to ordinary life.That study is part of a wider transformation underway at KFSHRC, which now leads Saudi Arabia’s clinical research landscape. During the first half of 2025, the hospital conducted 48 percent of all clinical trials registered nationwide, with 104 active studies and 80 new projects launched across oncology, cardiovascular medicine, autoimmune disorders, and other major fields, according to data from the Saudi National Institute of Health. Together, these efforts reflect one of the most diverse and rapidly expanding research programs in the region.At the heart of this effort is a strategy to make cutting edge therapies accessible within the Kingdom. In another landmark trial, KFSHRC treated the first patient with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia using locally manufactured CAR T cells, signaling a new stage for Saudi Arabia’s ability to produce and deliver advanced gene and cell therapies.By embedding research into patient care, KFSHRC is closing the distance between discovery and delivery. Its genomic laboratories, cell manufacturing facilities, and data driven trial systems enable new treatments to move from concept to clinic in record time. For patients with rare or resistant diseases, that speed can mean the difference between waiting years and finding new hope today.This momentum aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which identifies biomedical research and innovation as key pillars of the national health transformation. As KFSHRC expands its network of investigators and partnerships, it continues to position Saudi Arabia as a regional center for translational medicine and clinical excellence.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its growing role in advancing science driven care.

