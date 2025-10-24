Employment and Labour on electrical installation laws and Certificate of Compliance (CoC) requirements

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State Province has noted a concerning increase in complaints from new homeowners regarding non-compliant electrical installations, despite the presence of a Certificate of Compliance (CoC) issued during the property transfer process.

The Department hereby reminds all homeowners, businesses, and developers that it is their legal responsibility to ensure that all electrical installations on their properties fully comply with applicable legislation and standards. A valid CoC must be obtained and provided prior to the sale or transfer of any property.

In cases where an electrical installation is later found to be non-compliant, the seller will be held accountable for rectifying the defects and obtaining a new CoC at their own expense. Failure to do so may result in legal action.

Furthermore, all stakeholders are strongly advised to engage only with competent and legally registered electrical contractors for any electrical work and the issuance of CoC. A registered contractor may only issue a CoC after conducting proper inspections and tests to ensure the installation is both compliant and safe.

Under no circumstances may a registered contractor issue a CoC on behalf of an unregistered individual. Such conduct constitutes a criminal offence and may result in the revocation of the contractor’s registration.

The Department urges all parties involved in property transactions and electrical installations to strictly adhere to these requirements in the interest of safety, legality, and consumer protection.

