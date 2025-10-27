Business Cloud Storage Service Market to Expand at a 17% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $121.87 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Business Cloud Storage Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Business Cloud Storage Service Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for business cloud storage service has seen substantial growth. The market, which is projected to rise from $55.47 billion in 2024 to an estimated $65.09 billion in 2025, will exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The remarkable growth during the historical period is a direct result of the surge in digital transformation initiatives, a shifting focus towards more cost-effective solutions, the increasing globalization of businesses, the rising volume of data, and heightened emphasis on business continuity.

The market size for business cloud storage services is set to witness considerable expansion in the coming years, surging to $121.88 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The escalated growth during this forecast period can be linked to the growing demand for edge computing devices, tailored industry solutions, increased emphasis on sustainability, improved data governance and privacy, as well as the escalating use of containers and microservices. Leading trends anticipated through this forecast period encompass AI-empowered data management, integration of edge computing, adoption of zero-trust security, optimization of hybrid and multi-cloud, alongside advanced data analytics, and automation.

Download a free sample of the business cloud storage service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28557&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Business Cloud Storage Service Market?

The increase in remote work is anticipated to drive growth in the market for business cloud storage services. Remote work, a set up where tasks are undertaken outside of traditional office spaces, is gaining momentum due to advancements in digital infrastructure. The availability of broadband internet and cloud collaboration tools have made communication and productivity possible from virtually anywhere. The rising prevalence of remote work has led to a demand for accessible and secure data storage services, empowering employees to access, share and coordinate on files from disparate locations without geographical hindrances. For example, data from the UK governmental body, the Office for National Statistics, from February 2023 shows that between September 2022 and January 2023, 16% of working adults worked solely from home, while 28% combined working from home and commuting to work. Therefore, the growing emphasis on remote work is fueling the expansion of the business cloud storage service market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Business Cloud Storage Service Market?

Major players in the Business Cloud Storage Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alibaba Cloud Computing Limited

• Amazon Web Services Inc

• Dell Technologies Inc

• Tencent Cloud International Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Business Cloud Storage Service Market?

Leading firms in the business cloud storage service market are increasingly turning to innovative solutions like zero-trust security frameworks to bolster data protection and scalability at the enterprise level. Implementing a zero-trust approach, which embodies a policy of incessant verification and authentication of devices and users to inhibit unauthorized access and data breaches, is a rising trend. Case in point, Backblaze Inc., a US enterprise offering cloud storage, introduced its own Enterprise Web Console with zero-trust access controls and a user-friendly interface in May 2025. This novel product fortifies Backblaze's position in the market by equipping enterprises and managed service providers with secure management of B2 Cloud Storage deployments on a large scale. Attributes such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), role-based permissions, and SSO/SCIM integrations enhance operational proficiency and security. Moreover, the feature of multi-region bucket creation promotes redundancy, global performance, disaster recovery, and compliance. This caters to the increasing market need for secure, scalable, and rule-abiding cloud storage solutions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Business Cloud Storage Service Market Share?

The business cloud storage service market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Object Storage Service, File Storage Service, Block Storage Service

2) By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Feature Set: Storage Capacity, Data Security And Privacy Features, Accessibility And Collaboration Tools, Backup And Recovery Solutions, Scalability Options

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Government, Media and Entertainment, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Object Storage Service: Cold Storage, Hot Storage, Warm Storage, Multi-Cloud Object Storage, Distributed Object Storage

2) By File Storage Service: Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud File Sync And Share, Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS), Managed File Transfer (MFT), Distributed File System (DFS)

3) By Block Storage Service: Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Solid State Drive (SSD) Block Storage, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Block Storage, Cloud Block Storage With Deduplication

View the full business cloud storage service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-cloud-storage-service-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Business Cloud Storage Service Market?

In 2024, the Business Cloud Storage Service Global Market Report identified North America as the leading region. It also projected the corresponding growth status of the region. The report comprehensively covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, along with the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Business Cloud Storage Service Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cloud Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-storage-global-market-report

Enterprise Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-storage-global-market-report

Storage Server Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/storage-server-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.