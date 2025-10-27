Color Measuring Instruments Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Color Measuring Instruments Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Color Measuring Instruments Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Color Measuring Instruments Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of color measuring tools has seen significant growth in the past years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2024 to an expected $1.48 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth in the preceding years has been fuelled by several factors including a heightened demand for precision in color matching during manufacturing, increasing emphasis on color measurement tools, an upswing in the adaptation of these tools in quality control mechanisms, a rising requirement for uniform product presentation across diverse sectors, and a growing cognizance of brand consistency and aesthetic appeal.

Expectations for the growth of the color measuring instruments market are strong, with projections placing its size at $2.10 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be traced back to a number of factors - the escalating shift towards automation in production settings, the growing utilization of digital and portable color-measuring devices, and increasingly pervasive demand in sectors such as textiles, automotive, and packaging. Adding to these are the intensified focus on sustainable, eco-friendly manufacturing and the rise in investments in research and development. Key trends foreseen within this period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), advancements in cloud-based color data management, breakthroughs in portable and handheld color measurement tools, the push to craft energy-efficient, eco-friendly color measurement instruments, and the merging of resources for smarter color management and predictive analytics.

Download a free sample of the color measuring instruments market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28577&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Color Measuring Instruments Market?

The color measuring instruments market is set to grow, bolstered by increasing investments in research and development. This term refers to funds allocated by organizations and governments towards scientific and technological advancement, experimental development activities, and innovation. There is heightened investment in this area, spurred by a mounting requirement for innovation which forces companies to increase their expenditure to stay competitive and meet evolving customer needs. With increased investment in this sector, the reliability, precision and efficiency of color measuring instruments are improved, leading to the creation of advanced sensors, software, and calibration technologies for uniform color measurement across various industries. To illustrate, Eurostat, a statistical agency from Luxembourg representing the European Union, reported that in 2022, the EU boosted its research and development expenditure to €352 billion ($384.42 billion), a leap of 6.34% from €331 billion ($361.48) in the previous year, recorded in December 2023. It is this uptick in investment towards research and development that fuels the growth of the color measuring instruments market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Color Measuring Instruments Market?

Major players in the Color Measuring Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• AMETEK Inc.

• X-Rite Incorporated

• Chroma ATE Inc.

• Aimil Limited

• Datacolor AG

• ColorLite GmbH

• BYK-Gardner GmbH

• Labindia Instruments

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Color Measuring Instruments Market?

Leading firms in the color measuring instruments market are concentrating on innovation through the development of advanced products like spectrophotometers. These are designed to increase measurement precision and satisfy the varied needs of different industries. A spectrophotometer measures the quantity of light absorbed or transmitted by a sample at specific wavelengths. It is widely used for precisely determining color, concentration, and chemical composition. In a case in point in December 2024, Konica Minolta, a technology firm originating from Japan, rolled out the CM-3700A Plus, their main spectrophotometer model. This is explicitly crafted to provide maximum accuracy and dependability in color measurement. This model is an upgraded version of the widely adopted CM-3700A, and it attains unprecedented precision, including enhanced measurement of difficult colors like black. It has additional features like a camera viewfinder for simplified sample positioning and a thermometer for simultaneous color and temperature measurement. Furthermore, it measures SCE and SCI concurrently, which minimizes the measurement duration by about half. Moreover, it is constructed with highly durable components to ensure extended functionality, making it an ideal tool for quality control in numerous industries such as automotive, electronics, and cosmetics.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Color Measuring Instruments Market Segments

The color measuring instruments market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Colorimeters, Spectrophotometers, Gloss Meters, Color Difference Meters, Fluorescent Meters

2) By Display Type: Digital Displays, Analog Displays

3) By Technology: Reflective Measurement Technology, Transmissive Measurement Technology, Fluorescent Measurement Technology

4) By Application: Textiles, Paints And Coatings, Plastics, Food And Beverages, Automotive

5) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Aerospace, Cosmetics, Printing, Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Colorimeters: Portable Colorimeters, Benchtop Colorimeters, Handheld Colorimeters

2) By Spectrophotometers: Ultraviolet (UV)-Visible Spectrophotometers, Visible Spectrophotometers, Multi-Angle Spectrophotometers, Benchtop Spectrophotometers, Portable Spectrophotometers

3) By Gloss Meters: Portable Gloss Meters, Benchtop Gloss Meters, Micro-Gloss Meters

4) By Color Difference Meters: Portable Color Difference Meters, Benchtop Color Difference Meters, Spectrophotometric Color Difference Meters

5) By Fluorescent Meters: Portable Fluorescent Meters, Benchtop Fluorescent Meters, Handheld Fluorescent Meters

View the full color measuring instruments market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/color-measuring-instruments-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Color Measuring Instruments Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global color measuring instruments market and Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth in the coming period. The report on color measuring instruments covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Color Measuring Instruments Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Color Detection Sensor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/color-detection-sensor-global-market-report

Measuring And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/measuring-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

Scientific Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scientific-instruments-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.