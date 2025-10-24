SuperX AI Technology Limited Announces $39.9 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investor

SINGAPORE, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX) (“the Company” or “SuperX”) today announced that it has entered into a private placement subscription agreement with an institutional investor in a private placement (the “Private Placement”) for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 3,300,000 ordinary shares of the Company, no par value per share (the “Ordinary Shares”) and 1,100,000 accompanying Warrants at an exercise price of US$12.08 per share exercisable within the 12 months following the closing.The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement are expected to be approximately US$39.9 million, with the potential to increase by an additional US$13.3 million if all accompanying warrants are exercised in full, in each case before deducting accountable expenses and other estimated expenses. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to its completion, and timing.The securities are being offered and sold by the Company in the Private Placement pursuant to the safe harbor from registration requirements provided by Regualtion S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX)SuperX AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider, offering a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The Company’s services include advanced solution design and planning, cost-effective infrastructure product integration, and end-to-end operations and maintenance. Its core products include high-performance AI servers, 800 Volts Direct Current (800VDC) solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, as well as AI cloud and AI agents. Headquartered in Singapore, the Company serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments. For more information, please visit www.superx.sg Forward-Looking StatementCertain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the expected completion of the Private Placement, the potential full exercise of the warrant and the additional proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on November 7, 2024, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.Contact InformationProduct Inquiries: sales@superx.sgInvestor Relation: ir@superx.sgFollow our social media:X.com: https://x.com/SUPERX_AI_ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/superx-ai Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Super-X-AI-Technology-Limited/61578918040072/#

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.