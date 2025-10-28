Manila Up! Marks 10 Years with Gala, Coffee Table Book Launch, and Awards Night in Los Angeles

Official poster for Manila Up! International Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration and Coffee Table Book Launch, featuring “Woven Legacies” by Renee Salud, presented by Philippine Airlines, PAGCOR, the Philippine Department of Tourism, and San Miguel Co “The Journey” — A look back at Manila Up! International Magazine’s decade of global storytelling, achievements, and expansion ahead of its 10th Anniversary Celebration. Manila Up! Magazine’s legacy continues through its celebrated cover personalities — a reflection of ten years of cultural pride, influence, and inspiration worldwide.

Manila Up! Magazine marks its 10th anniversary with a grand gala, book launch, and awards night celebrating global excellence and Filipino pride.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manila Up! International Magazine proudly announces its 10th Anniversary Gala, Coffee Table Book Launch, and Awards Night, set for Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Hotel Indigo Downtown Los Angeles.The milestone event celebrates a decade of spotlighting fashion, culture, and philanthropy while honoring Filipino achievements around the world. Founded and published by Sonia Bermejo , the only woman minority owner of an international magazine based in Los Angeles, Manila Up! has spent ten years connecting communities through stories of leadership, artistry, and purpose.Headlining the evening is “Woven Legacies” by Renee Salud, presented by Philippine Airlines, San Miguel Corporation, PAGCOR, and the Philippine Department of Tourism. A cultural icon and pioneer in Philippine fashion, Salud has spent decades elevating Filipino craftsmanship and defining the identity of Philippine haute couture. His creations have graced beauty pageants, international fashion weeks, and cultural festivals, promoting Filipino textiles such as piña and abaca to audiences around the world. This year’s collection spotlights the artistry of traditional woven fabrics, reimagined through a modern couture lens.Lovingly known in the industry as “Mama Renee,” he is celebrated not only for his artistry but also for his generosity as a mentor and advocate. Mama Renee has guided generations of designers and models, championing indigenous weavers and ensuring their traditions and stories are woven into every masterpiece he creates.The event will also unveil the Manila Up! 10th Anniversary Coffee Table Book, a commemorative publication featuring influential trailblazers including Apl.de.Ap, Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Senator Erwin Tulfo, Former DOT Secretary Wanda Tulfo Teo, John Mirisch (Vice Mayor of Beverly Hills), Lisa Lew (8-Time Emmy Awardee), Tony Cabrera (ABC 7), Victoria Recano (Inside Edition), Jannelle So, and many others whose leadership continues to inspire communities worldwide.The Awards Night will recognize outstanding individuals whose achievements exemplify excellence, innovation, and social impact. These honorees mirror the publication’s mission to elevate global Filipinos and empower voices that shape industries and society.Furthering its legacy of giving back, Manila Up! has partnered with Niño’s Pag-Asa Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides education, care, and shelter to children who are deaf, blind, or living with special needs—as well as those who have been abandoned or neglected. A portion of the gala proceeds will support the foundation’s programs, extending hope and opportunity to children in need.“Our tenth anniversary is a celebration of vision and community,” said Sonia Bermejo, Founder and Publisher. “It reflects the collective stories, creativity, and commitment of people who continue to make a difference locally and globally.”Guests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring red-carpet arrivals, live performances, fashion, and fellowship—all honoring the magazine’s decade-long journey of excellence and cultural pride.🎟️ Tickets available at Eventbrite Join Manila Up! International Magazine as it celebrates ten years of heritage, innovation, and global impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.