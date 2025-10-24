Mantle and Dream Payments Partner to Power Every Financial Event in the Private Company Lifecycle

Mantle expands its equity management platform to become the financial operating system for private companies — enabling financial flows within a single platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mantle, a technology company building modern solutions for managing private assets, from cap tables to capital calls, today announced the integration of Dream Payments' embedded and programmable payments infrastructure.This integration expands Mantle’s equity management platform, Mantle Equity, by embedding compliant money movement directly into the platform — connecting ownership data, capital transactions, and compliant money movement in one unified ecosystem.With Dream Payments’ infrastructure embedded natively, Mantle will empower companies to raise, move, and distribute capital directly within its platform, enabling digital execution of every major ownership and financial event across the corporate lifecycle.Transforming Private Company Finance from Cradle to ScalePrivate companies across industries rely on Mantle to manage equity plans, shareholder registers, valuations, and governance. Now, Mantle extends those capabilities to include the movement of capital itself.Within Mantle, companies can now manage and execute:- Capital raises and investor funding – collect investor capital digitally and reconcile new share issuance in real time.- Employee stock option exercises – enable employees and executives to purchase equity instantly and securely.- Dividends and distributions – automate direct, compliant payments to shareholders.By uniting ownership management with financial execution, Mantle creates an end-to-end capital infrastructure for private companies — replacing manual wires, spreadsheets, and intermediaries with a single, connected platform for governance, equity, and finance.“Every private company faces the same challenge: managing ownership is complex, but moving money tied to ownership is even harder,” said Amar Varma, CEO of Mantle. “With Dream powering Mantle’s financial engine, companies can now handle capital raises and employee participation securely, and in one place.”Dream Payments: Powering Mantle’s Embedded Financial EngineDream Payments provides the regulated, programmable infrastructure that enables Mantle’s customers to move funds securely and compliantly. Its Embedded Payments platform, DreamPay, orchestrates digital pay-ins, pay-outs, and reconciliation across multiple payment rails, ensuring every transaction within Mantle executes with bank-grade integrity.The partnership launches in Q4 2025, bringing a unified capital and payments experience to private companies across both markets.“Mantle is redefining how private companies manage ownership and capital,” said Brent Ho-Young, CEO of Dream Payments. “By powering the financial layer beneath Mantle’s platform, Dream is helping turn the vision of a truly programmable, compliant financial system for private companies into reality.”As Mantle and Dream continue to expand their collaboration, the companies plan to extend capabilities into new markets and introduce additional programmable financial services throughout 2026 and beyond.For more information, visit www.withmantle.com and www.dreampayments.com About MantleMantle is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the private asset management industry. By leveraging AI and advanced automation, Mantle empowers businesses, law firms, and investors to streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and gain valuable insights. The company is backed by a host of investors, including Eniac, Craft Ventures, Vaynerfund, Sierra Ventures, and Leaders Fund.Learn more about Mantle at withmantle.com.About Dream PaymentsDream Payments is the API and cloud-native platform powering embedded payments and programmable money for North America's largest banks, insurers, and software platforms. Dream enables its clients and partners to launch revenue-generating financial products that let them collect payments, send money, store funds, and earn yield.Whether it's a bank delivering modern merchant services, an insurer issuing real-time claims payments, or a SaaS platform embedding pay-in and pay-out, Dream is the financial infrastructure where money—fiat or stablecoin—moves instantly, programmatically, and at scale.Learn more at www.dreampayments.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.