Easi Breezi Launches World's First Motorcycle Helmet System with Air Filtration, Cooling, and Heating

The innovative EB Pro, designed for motorcyclists and urban commuters, offers all-weather comfort and clean air; set for 11.11.25 launch

Clean air should be a basic human right — the same as clean water. (Director-General of the World Health Organisation)” — Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revolutionary EB Pro, launching November 11, 2025, offers urban commuters and touring riders a personal micro-climate, delivering actively cooled or heated air and filtering harmful city pollution.

For the millions of motorcyclists and urban commuters who face a daily battle with the elements, the choice has always been between protection and comfort. A revolutionary solution: Easi Breezi, a helmet filtration system designed to solve the two biggest pain points of riding: polluted air and extreme temperatures.

Engineered for urban commuters and long-distance riders alike, the new Easi Breezi line provides an all-in-one solution to help riders "Stay Cool, Breathe Easy, Anytime, Anywhere."

Every rider is familiar with the misery of being trapped in gridlock on a scorching day, suffocating behind a visor as heat radiates from the asphalt. They know the biting chill of a frosty morning commute, with icy wind numbing the face. And in cities worldwide, they are constantly exposed to the invisible threat of toxic traffic fumes and harmful particulates.

Easi Breezi was created to reclaim the ride, giving riders complete control over their personal environment. The system will launch with two distinct models:

1. Easi Breezi (Filtration): A sleek, helmet-mounted system that draws in ambient air and passes it through an advanced filtration system. It provides a constant stream of pure, clean air to the rider, removing harmful particulates, dust, and pollutants common in city traffic.

2. Easi Breezi EB Pro (Climate Control): The flagship model includes the full filtration system plus a powerful, solid-state climate control unit. This device actively cools the air on hot, humid rides to create a refreshing personal oasis, and provides warmth on cold-weather commutes to prevent fogging and keep the rider comfortable.

The product was developed by founder Ash Sinclair, a long-time motorcyclist who experienced these frustrations firsthand while riding in vastly different climates.

"As a rider, he endured suffocating traffic in Bali and frosty morning commutes in the UK," said Ash Sinclair, founder of Easi Breezi. "It always felt like an absurd choice: ride in comfort with an open visor and breathe in fumes, or ride protected and either boil or freeze. Easi Breezi was born from that necessity. He wanted to give riders full control over their personal micro-climate, allowing them to stay cool, breathe easy, and focus on the ride, not their discomfort."

Developed in the demanding environment of Indonesia, and set for manufacturing in China, the Easi Breezi system features a universal mount designed to integrate seamlessly with most existing helmets, making it an accessible solution for riders everywhere.

Ash Sinclair, the founder of Easi Breezi. He's uniquely positioned to solve this problem because he's lived it, and as a mechanical engineer for over 15 years, he has the exact skills to fix it.

But he wasn't just a frustrated rider; he was an engineer who knew it was a solvable thermodynamic problem. I didn't just identify the market gap; he had the technical expertise to design the micro-climate system to fill it. Easi Breezi is where real-world riding experience meets practical engineering.

The Easi Breezi and Easi Breezi EB Pro will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting November 11, 2026. Pricing for the Easi Breezi (Filtration) model is set to start under $100.

Easi Breezi is a brand based in Hong Kong. It is dedicated to creating innovative, high-tech solutions to improve comfort, safety, and the overall riding experience for motorcyclists and urban riders worldwide.

High-resolution images, product specifications, and the full press kit are available at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/L4nrj2f5T6w5v2Mm7

