Lane County Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison for Coercing and Sexually Exploiting Children in Oregon, New York, and Florida

EUGENE, Ore.— A Eugene, Oregon, man was sentenced to federal prison today for using social media platforms, including Snapchat and Instagram, to exploit and coerce children in Oregon, New York, and Florida.

Vincent Alan Elder, 32, was sentenced to 288 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to each of his three victims.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Elder used social media to meet and communicate with three identified minors in 2022 and 2023. He sent online payments to encourage a minor victim in Florida to make and send nude photos. To obtain the same from a minor victim in Oregon, he sent vape pens, food delivery orders, and left bags of cash near the victim’s house. When a minor victim in New York tried to cease contact with him, Elder threatened to tell the victim’s mother or even involve that victim’s younger sibling—an act known as sextortion.

After learning of the allegations, in November 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed search warrants for Elder’s person, devices, and motel room. On December 1, 2023, the FBI arrested Elder. A search of his devices showed chats with some of the minor victims, the Oregon victim’s personal information, and nude images of the Florida victim.

“I am thankful for the brave victims who came forward, and I am grateful to the law enforcement agencies who helped bring this dangerous predator to justice,” said United States Attorney Scott E. Bradford. “We will continue to seek significant prison sentences for anyone who targets our communities’ children.”

“Investigating crimes against children is some of the most important work we do at the FBI,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson. “The crimes committed in this instance were egregious, and we moved swiftly to stop the predatory behavior. Even one child subjected to such abuse is one too many, and we continue to work with our local law enforcement partners to find instances of abuse and protect our communities.”

On January 18, 2024, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a seven-count indictment charging Elder with Using a Minor to Produce a Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct and Attempt, Coercion and Enticement of a Minor and Attempt, and Possession of Child Pornography.

On July 29, 2025, Elder pleaded guilty to two counts of Using a Minor to Produce a Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct with regard to the New York and Florida victims and one count of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor with regard to the Oregon victim.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Springfield Police Department and the Eugene Police Department. It was prosecuted by William M. McLaren, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document the victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, they re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims each time their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.

This case was brought in collaboration with Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.