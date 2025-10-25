Live Jazz with the Jeff Rupert Quartet and jazz luminary Jason Marsalis at the Blue Bamboo, Winter Park, FL

Jeff Rupert Quartet Jason and Jeff in performance Marty Morell, Jeff Rupert and Richard Drexler

Jason Marsalis joins the Jeff Rupert Quartet for a night of swinging jazz on Friday 10/31, 8pm. Jason's only Central Florida appearance this year!

It doesn't get much better than that!” — Hobart Taylor, Downbeat magazine

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Rupert Quartet with Jason Marsalis at the Blue Bamboo, Winter Park, FL Friday October 31, 8pmJazz saxophonist Jeff Rupert and his Quartet Welcome Special Guest Jason Marsalis for a rare Central Florida Appearance.Blue Bamboo Center for the ArtsThe Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts is proud to announce the return of the Jeff Rupert Quartet, featuring a special guest performance by world-renowned jazz vibraphonist and drummer Jason Marsalis, on Friday, October 31, 2025. The performance is scheduled for 8:00 PM and promises an unforgettable evening of stellar jazz music."There's a special kind of chemistry with this quartet and when Jason Marsalis joins in, the group lights up the stage even more," said Jeff Rupert. "His mastery of the vibraphone adds a richness and brilliance that truly elevates the musical conversation. The group is rooted in the great traditions of jazz, and the intimate setting of the Blue Bamboo is the perfect place to explore new musical territory. It's a gift to play with a band that has that rhythmic fire but also such an incredible sensitivity to the music. Every time we perform, it's a unique and organic experience, and we can't wait to share that with the audience, and even more so with Jason joining in". Jason Marsalis was a member of UCF’s jazz faculty in 2023 as a visiting professor. His appearance in central Florida is a rarity these days.Jeff Rupert, a Yamaha performing artist, professor, and Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Central Florida, leads his acclaimed quartet with his masterful tenor saxophone. A Blue Bamboo regular, Rupert has shared the stage with jazz legends such as Maynard Ferguson, Mel Tormé, and Sam Rivers. His recordings as a leader have made the top ten on Jazz Week, and he is a featured soloist on Benny Carter's Grammy-winning album Harlem Renaissance.For this special performance, Rupert will be joined by special guest Jason Marsalis on the vibraphone. The youngest sibling of the illustrious Marsalis jazz family, Jason's musical brilliance was evident from an early age. While his previous appearances at the Blue Bamboo have featured his drumming, this evening will showcase his equally exceptional skills on the vibraphone, adding a unique texture and flair to the quartet's sound.The quartet's lineup includes:• Jeff Rupert: Tenor Saxophone• Jason Marsalis: Vibraphone• Richard Drexler: Piano• Charlie Silva: Bass• Marty Morell: DrumsThe group is known for its dynamic performances, blending Rupert's original compositions with timeless jazz classics. This special collaboration with Jason Marsalis is set to deliver an electrifying and sophisticated evening for all jazz enthusiasts.Event Details• Who: The Jeff Rupert Quartet with special guest Jason Marsalis• What: Live jazz performance• When: Friday, October 31, 2025, at 8:00 PM• Where: Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789• Tickets: Available for purchase at bluebambooartcenter.comAbout theBlue Bamboo Center for the ArtsTickets at: https://bluebambooartcenter.com/home Phone:407-636-9951TheBlue Bamboo Center for the Artsis a premier venue in Winter Park, Florida, dedicated to fostering a diverse and vibrant arts community. It regularly features high-caliber local and national jazz artists, offering an intimate and high-quality listening experience for audiences.Media Contact: Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

Jeff Rupert Quartet w/ Jason Marsalis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.