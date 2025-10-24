Renovation Expert Dave Colver of Easton Discusses Bathroom Remodel Planning Strategies in HelloNation

Dave Colver

What’s the most important step when starting a bathroom renovation?

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What’s the most important step when starting a bathroom renovation? According to a HelloNation article , the answer lies in detailed, early planning. Dave Colver of Piscitello’s Home Center in Easton, Pennsylvania, emphasizes that a successful bathroom remodel begins long before demolition, with a firm plan covering layout, materials, and timelines. Bathrooms are among the most complex home improvement projects, and thoughtful preparation is essential to avoid delays, added costs, and construction conflicts.The article outlines that all major decisions should be made in advance, from fixture selection and cabinetry to lighting layout and plumbing placement. Colver explains that waiting to make these choices mid-project can derail progress and lead to costly changes. By finalizing the bathroom layout and ensuring compliance with local building codes, homeowners can create a space that functions smoothly and meets practical needs. Factoring in daily routines, storage requirements, and access around vanities and showers is just as important as style.Lighting also deserves attention early in the design phase. A well-lit bathroom includes multiple layers: general overhead lighting, task lighting at mirrors, and sometimes accent lighting for ambiance. By planning electrical needs upfront, homeowners can avoid expensive retrofits once walls are closed. Partnering with a trusted contractor to verify measurements, review specifications, and build in lead times for custom or special-order items ensures that each trade can work efficiently and on schedule.Colver highlights that the bathroom’s small footprint and constant use make it a space where every detail matters. The more that’s decided before work begins, the smoother the process and the better the final outcome. A clear plan is the foundation of a successful remodel.The full article, What to Do When Starting to Design a Bathroom , provides expert guidance on how to prepare for a bathroom renovation that stays on time, on budget, and true to vision.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

