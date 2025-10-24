Former Detective and Police Officer Barry O’Neil Franklin Sr. Releases Powerful Memoir.

Barry’s latest book, with new information now available for readers. Barry’s latest book, with new information now available for purchase Barry O’Franklin Sr. at the “Through My Father’s Absence” book event, engaging with readers and sharing his story.

Through My Father’s Absence: The Making of a Detective by Barry O. Franklin Sr. is now officially available.

Every story has the power to change a life—this book is my way of sharing hope and possibility.” — “Even in a father’s absence, hope and strength can guide us forward.”

DAVENPORT , FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Barry O. Franklin Sr. was raised by a strong single mother who taught him resilience but left him with one unanswered question: who was my father?That absence became the force that shaped his destiny.Driven by discipline and faith, Barry built a life defined by service. He became a Certified Medical Technician, later joining law enforcement, serving for 27 years as both a police officer and detective. On the streets, he witnessed humanity at its best and worst, from acts of compassion to the darkest corners of violence and loss.But Through My Father’s Absence isn’t just about life in uniform. It is a deeply human story of manhood, family, and healing. Barry opens his heart about growing up without a father, about love and marriage, about losing his beloved first wife Annie, and about standing beside his current wife Pam as she battles dementia. Through every hardship, he carried one mission: to be the kind of man he wished he had as a child.Franklin’s story is raw, reflective, and full of lessons about forgiveness, strength, and the true meaning of being a man.Through every chapter, Barry invites readers into the life of a man who has seen tragedy, injustice, and grace, and who chose purpose over pain. His book is not just a memoir, but a message to every reader: no matter what you come from, you can still build something strong, righteous, and lasting.Through My Father’s Absence: The Making of a Detective is now available at www.barryofranklinsr.com , where readers can order signed copies and learn more about his story.

