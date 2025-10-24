Village Pet and Feed Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting and Grand Opening in East County San Diego

Photo Credit: Callee Heagney Santee Chamber of Commerce Village Pet and Feed now open! Recognition from offices of Senator Brian Jones, Supervisor Joel Anderson, City of Santee, and Santee Chamber of Commerce. Photo Credit: Callee Heagney

Family-owned pet supply and self-wash store brings community spirit, natural pet nutrition, and neighborly service to East County San Diego.

SANTEE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Village Pet & Feed officially celebrated its arrival as Santee’s newest locally owned pet supply and self-wash destination with a community ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 8, hosted in partnership with the Santee Chamber of Commerce. Representatives from Senator Brian Jones, San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, and the City of Santee were in attendance to welcome the new family business.

Just days later, on October 11, the store hosted a highly successful Grand Opening celebration that drew strong support from local families, pet owners, and area businesses. The event featured Handmade Lumpia supporting El Capitan High School Boys Basketball, fresh donuts from local favorite Mary’s Donuts, and coffee provided by Coffee Corner of Santee. Guests enjoyed raffles, kids’ crafts, games, and exclusive launch-day specials on pet food, treats, toys, and services.

“I’ve always loved animals and have raised all kinds throughout my life,” said co-owner Tawney Julian. “Opening a pet store in my hometown has been a dream come true. I’m so grateful to share that passion with our community and help local families care for their pets.”

“Our family has lived and served the East County community for our entire lives,” added co-owner Carol Julian. “We’re proud to invest back into Santee and build a business that’s truly focused on our neighbors.”

Located at 11541 Woodside Ave, Suite B, Santee, CA 92071, Village Pet & Feed offers a wide selection of natural pet foods, raw and gently cooked diets, treats, toys, and accessories, along with professional-grade self-serve pet wash stations that make bath time easy, affordable, and fun. The store emphasizes personalized customer service, local partnerships, and community engagement — providing an alternative to big-box retailers and online chains by focusing on education, authenticity, and relationships.

About Village Pet & Feed

Village Pet & Feed is a family-owned, community-driven pet supply and self-wash store located in Santee, California. Founded by lifelong East County residents the Julian Family, the store’s mission is to provide high-quality, natural nutrition and hands-on care solutions for local pets and their families. With its welcoming self-serve wash stations, loyalty programs, and focus on local partnerships, Village Pet and Feed is redefining what it means to be a neighborhood pet store — one that knows its customers, supports its community, and treats every pet like family.

11541 Woodside Ave, Suite B, Santee, CA 92071

www.villagepetandfeed.com

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/villagepetandfeed/v

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580020706114

Media Contact

Devon Julian

Village Pet and Feed

(619) 938-4069

hello@villagepetandfeed.com

11541 Woodside Ave, Suite B, Santee, CA 92071

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.