RSU 34 Assistant Superintendent Jon Doty Named 2026 Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year

Pictured: MSSA President Andrew Dolloff (left) and 2025 Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year Christine Frost-Bertinet (right) present RSU 34 Assistant Superintendent Jon Doty (center) with the MSSA 2026 Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year Award. (Image courtesy of MSMA.)

The Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA) has announced that RSU 34 Assistant Superintendent Jon Doty has been named the 2026 Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year.

Doty is recognized for his statewide leadership in curriculum development, educator workforce innovation, and his deep commitment to student opportunity and success.

With more than 25 years of service in Old Town-based RSU 34, Doty has played an integral role in developing programs that both strengthen student learning and build the future of Maine’s education profession. Over the past four years, as assistant superintendent—and previously as curriculum coordinator and coordinator of gifted and talented services—Doty has led initiatives that are making a lasting impact across the state.

Among his most notable achievements is the creation of RSU 34’s Educator Accelerator program, developed through partnerships with local colleges and universities. The program strategically addresses substitute teaching shortages by hiring pre-service educators and pairing them with mentor teachers, helping them gain valuable classroom experience while pursuing their degrees. Nearly 90 college students have participated in the program, and nine have gone on to become full-time educators in RSU 34.

Doty’s leadership has also extended beyond his own district. RSU 34 serves as a regional host site for Maine’s Teacher Apprenticeship Program, and Doty has been a vocal advocate for expanding certification pathways for career changers seeking to enter the education field.

In addition to his workforce efforts, Doty co-led RSU 34’s groundbreaking “STEM Staircase” initiative, which guarantees universal access to STEM education from kindergarten through 12th grade. The program provides students with hands-on opportunities to explore engineering, robotics, and design principles both in the classroom and through after-school programming, resulting in 100 percent participation at many grade levels.

“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working alongside Jon for over two decades, from our start as teachers at Leonard Middle School in 2000 to serving together on the RSU 34 Leadership Team today,” said RSU 34 Superintendent Matthew Cyr. “Jon is truly exceptional—his passion for solving complex educational challenges, particularly in educator recruitment and certification, is matched only by his extraordinary communication skills and unwavering dedication to the profession.”

“Jon Doty is a shining example of the leading role that our school leaders are taking in improving education for Maine children,” said MSSA Executive Director Eileen King. “Jon is a problem-solver who keeps the best interest of kids at the center of every decision he makes.”

“Jon’s unwavering dedication to student success and innovative leadership has a lasting impact on education across the state,” added Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Executive Director Debra McIntyre. “This recognition is a testament to his vision, hard work, and commitment to mentoring others.”

“Talented and dedicated educators like Jon Doty make me confident in the present and future of Maine schools,” said Ezekiel Kimball, Dean of the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development. “Jon is the sort of educator that others aspire to emulate, and his work serves as an exemplary model for effective practice.”

Doty currently serves as President of the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association and was previously named the 2020 Maine Curriculum Leader of the Year.

He was presented with the 2026 Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year award during the MSSA Annual Meeting on October 22 at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Maine Department of Education extends heartfelt congratulations to Assistant Superintendent Doty on this well-deserved honor and thanks him for his continued leadership, innovation, and service to Maine students, educators, and communities.