Psych Congress Strengthens Clinical Leadership with Appointment of Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA, as Chief Medical Officer

Appointment reinforces HMP Global’s commitment to evidence-based, practice-ready mental health education that drives better patient outcomes.

Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a focus on transforming the future of mental health education and practice, HMP Global, the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events and education, has appointed Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA, as Chief Medical Officer for Psych Congress, the national leader in practical pharmacology education.

A Vision for Meaningful Change

Dr. Chepke serves as Medical Director of Excel Psychiatric Associates in Huntersville, North Carolina, and as an Adjunct Associate Professor of Psychiatry for the Sandra and Leon Levine Psychiatry Residency Program at Atrium Health. He is a board-certified psychiatrist, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and a recipient of the NAMI Exemplary Psychiatrist Award. Dr. Chepke is also a longtime member of the Psych Congress Steering Committee.

“Psych Congress has always been built by clinicians, for clinicians, and I am deeply honored to serve as Chief Medical Officer,” Chepke said. “I’m grateful for the trust of this community—this family—and will lead with a grounded but ambitious mission: to help clinicians integrate the complex science of neurobiology and psychopharmacology with the subtle art of psychotherapy, all viewed through the lens of each individual’s preferences and social determinants of health.

“My commitment is that our events will deliver education that is precise, practice-ready, and grounded in empathy, so clinicians leave confident in what they’ll do differently on their next day back at work—and better equipped to empower the individuals they serve. That blend of rigor and heart is what truly elevates care.”

Leadership Perspectives

Randy Robbin, President of HMP Education, said Chepke’s appointment underscores the company’s ongoing investment in advancing clinical education that drives real-world outcomes.

“Dr. Chepke’s vision, passion, and clinical expertise make him the ideal leader to shape our next chapter of educational excellence,” Robbin said. “His insight and integrity will continue to strengthen the foundation on which Psych Congress was built — practical, evidence-based education that changes lives.”

Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, Co-Chair of Psych Congress, added: “Psych Congress created the role of Chief Medical Officer for Dr. Chepke, and rightly so. There has never been anyone quite like him. He is not just a star—he’s an entire constellation, and one of the most transformative forces in the history of Psych Congress. Craig leads by lifting others up, whether mentoring faculty or engaging with attendees. That is why I am certain our entire community, and the patients and families we serve, will feel his impact in this role.”

What Is Psych Congress?

Psych Congress is the nation’s top conference on practical psychopharmacology, annually convening more than 3,500 psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, primary care physicians, and other mental health professionals for immersive, real-world education.

The 2026 meeting will take place September 15–19 in New Orleans, featuring an integrated program that unites science, empathy, and practice. Learn more at psychcongress.com.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.



