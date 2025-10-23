Certified Vegan Logo by Vegan Action

Vegan Action Celebrates 25 Years of Certifying Vegan Products. The Certified Vegan Logo marks a quarter century of trust and innovation.

If the first 25 years of Vegan Certification have shown us anything, it is that everyday choices matter.” — Krissi Vandenberg, Executive Director

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vegan Action is proud to celebrate 25 years of certifying vegan products, marking a milestone in the vegan and plant-based movements. Since 1999, the Certified Vegan Logo has grown from a simple idea — helping people quickly identify truly vegan products — into one of the most trusted and recognized symbols in the marketplace. “In the late 90s, shopping vegan often meant scanning labels and hoping you made the right choice,” explains Krissi Vandenberg, Executive Director of Vegan Action. “The Certified Vegan Logo was created to take away that confusion and empower consumers to shop with confidence. Seeing how far we’ve come in 25 years is incredible.”The first certified products in the early 2000s included familiar staples such as Better Than Bouillon Organic Seasoned Vegetable Base, Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burgers, and San-J Organic Shoyu Soy Sauce — along with unexpected items like personal care products and even personal lubricant. These early certifications showed that vegan choices are part of everyday life, not just food.Over the years, the logo has appeared on thousands of products across many categories, reflecting both consumer demand and brand commitment to sustainability, health, and compassion. Today, Vegan Action certifies a wide variety of items, from gourmet foods to beauty products and wines, with recent additions such as Abbot’s Plant Rich Fajita Chick’n, 88 Acres Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Bar, and AVIVO Rosé Wine.Looking ahead, Vegan Action remains committed to growing consumer awareness and expanding certification . “If the first 25 years have shown us anything, it is that everyday choices matter,” Krissi added. “Each certified product helps create a kinder, more sustainable world.”About Vegan ActionVegan Action, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Richmond, VA, works to eliminate animal suffering, reduce environmental impacts, and improve human health through education, outreach, and the Certified Vegan Logo program. Since 1999, the organization has certified thousands of products, making it easier than ever for consumers to shop vegan with confidence. Learn more at www.vegan.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.