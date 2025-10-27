First 5 California’s 'Stronger Starts' Campaign Launches in San Diego County

Statewide effort provides parents and caregivers tools to protect children from the long-term effects of toxic stress and trauma

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO:First 5 California, in partnership with local First 5 commissions and community organizations across San Diego County.WHAT:First 5 California has launched its Stronger Starts campaign in San Diego County, a statewide initiative designed to help parents and caregivers understand and address adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and toxic stress—hidden crises affecting millions of California children and families.More than 62% of California adults have experienced ACEs, and over 2 million children are impacted statewide. Without support, these early traumas can disrupt brain development, weaken the immune system, and increase the risk for chronic conditions such as asthma, anxiety, depression, and heart disease.The Stronger Starts campaign offers free, evidence-based tools and resources to help parents build safe, stable, and nurturing relationships that protect children from the harmful effects of toxic stress.WHEN:The Stronger Starts campaign is now live throughout San Diego County.WHY:Families across San Diego are already working to heal trauma in their communities. Stronger Starts builds on these efforts by empowering parents with science-based knowledge and simple, everyday actions that make a lasting difference.Together, we can break the cycle of trauma and give San Diego’s children the stronger, healthier start they deserve.If you are interested in doing a story, we have experts ready to give you an interview and more information about First 5 California and how its important work is changing lives.MORE INFORMATION:About Stronger StartsThe Stronger Starts campaign is a First 5 California initiative to raise awareness among California parents and caregivers about toxic stress response in children 0-5 years old caused by ACEs. The campaign helps parents and caregivers learn about what toxic stress is; the physiological, psychological, and socio-economic effects on children; and how ACEs can lead to its development. For more information, please visit first5california.strongerstarts.com/.About First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

