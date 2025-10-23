Dynamat Automotive Sound Deadening Is Under New, Independent Ownership

Scott Monnin with his daughters in office.

HAMILTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamat , the industry-leading sound deadening brand since 1989, is looking forward to new beginnings under the leadership of new CEO and owner, Scott Monnin. The transition back to independent ownership reflects the intention to reshape the Dynamat business model in a way that more closely aligns with the vision and values of the company’s founder. “It’s an honor to be the steward of such a strong brand. My family and I feel fortunate to be able to carry on the American manufacturing tradition that has helped to make Dynamat the world’s #1 aftermarket sound deadening brand,” says Monnin.Built on strong customer relationships, local investment, and employee engagement, Monnin says the voice of the market is a substantial driver in Dynamat’s outlook for the future. “I am a huge believer in strong customer service. For over 35 years, Dynamat has been at the forefront of innovation, and most of that has come from the voice of the customer. We love to hear about the projects you are working on, and we can help you find the right products to give you the best experience,” says Monnin.Having spent the last 5 years as Dynamat’s acting CFO, Monnin has a finger on the pulse of the aftermarket industry and sees a clear path forward for the company in filling the current market gaps and meeting consumer demand. The brand’s legacy is a point of strength that Monnin wants to fully capitalize on. “Dynamat created the aftermarket sound deadening space in 1989. Through innovation and rigorous testing, our products have helped millions of cars feel and sound better. We continue to innovate today with a wide range of products for not just cars and car stereos, but for boats, RVs, and the home. If you have noise in your life, we have a solution.”Dynamat is once again independently owned, ushering in a new era of mutual support for its partners, customers and dealers, fresh and responsive innovation, and investment back into the markets and communities it serves. Monnin and the company look forward to reaching new heights and continuing to provide reliable and consistent customer service and products.

