Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Market to Grow at 21.5% CAGR During 2025–2029

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Global Market Size, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Market?

The market size for personalized greeting card voices, produced using artificial intelligence (AI), has seen a significant increase in the last few years. It is projected to expand from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.78 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. This surge in the historic phase can be credited to the escalating demand for individualized digital greetings, a growing fascination for personalized customer journeys, expansion of retail shops, proliferation of event management firms, and the development of specialty stores.

The market for personalized greeting cards produced by artificial intelligence (AI) is predicted to exhibit a remarkable surge in the coming years, escalating to a value of $3.87 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. This projected growth during the forecast period is fueled by an increased consumer interest in personalized gift options, a trend towards emotional connectivity in communications, a growing desire for distinct and thoughtful presents, an upsurge in the inclination for digital and e-commerce gift solutions, and an escalating compulsion for sincere communication in the digital age. Key emerging trends identified for the forecast period consist of progress in AI voice synthesis technology, widespread use of AI-enabled design tools, progression in natural language processing technology, advancements in voice cloning capabilities, and the creation of AI-based handwriting tools.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Market?

The burgeoning e-commerce platforms are believed to spur the growth of the market for AI-generated personalized greeting card voices. These online platforms, which facilitate buying, selling, and management of goods or services online, have witnessed a surge due to a growing consumer preference for convenience. The expansion of these platforms ensures wider online reach for AI-driven products like personalized greeting card voices, enabling these products to reach more people and collect data to improve personalization and user experience. A report from the Census Bureau in August 2025 indicated a 5.3% (±1.2%) rise in e-commerce for Q2 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating the contribution of e-commerce platforms to AI-generated greeting card voice market growth. The market growth is also fueled by the extensive use of connected devices that provide enhanced real-time data access and customization. These electronic devices, when connected to the internet or other networks, allow easy communication and data exchange with other devices, making them increasingly popular. They give AI-generated personalized greeting card voices access to real-time user data, helping AI to create highly accurate and personalized voice messages. In 2023, Uswitch Limited reported that there were 71.8 million active mobile connections, a 3.8% increase from 2021, and projected that 95% of the UK population would have smartphones by 2025, emphasizing the impact of the growing popularity of connected devices on the market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Adobe Inc.

• Shutterfly Inc.

• Canva

• VistaPrint Ltd.

• InMoment Inc.

• Moonpig Ltd.

• ElevenLabs Inc.

• Master of Code Global

• template.net

• Appy Pie LLC

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized greeting card voice market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Personal Use, Corporate, Events And Celebrations, E-Commerce, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individuals, Businesses, Event Planners, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Text-To-Speech (TTS) Engines, Voice Cloning Tools, Speech Synthesis APIs, Voice Customization Platforms

2) By Hardware: Edge Devices, Voice-Enabled Sensors, Specialized Processing Units

3) By Services: Cloud-Based Voice Generation, Voice Personalization Services, Integration And Deployment Support, Maintenance And Updates

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Market?

For 2025, the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Greeting Card Voice Global Market Report indicates that North America held the biggest share in the market during 2024. Additionally, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will be the region exhibiting the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses all geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

