HAP Releases Cross-Industry Standard for Measuring the Basis of Credibility in Supply Chain Social Audits

Turning Supply Chain Audit Credibility Claims Into Measurable Facts

This new standard brings clarity and consistency to how the facts behind audit credibility claims are measured. It enables all parties to make informed decisions grounded in essential data” — Andre Raghu, CEO HAP International

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, companies invest millions in social audits to demonstrate responsible business conduct, yet many still struggle to answer a simple question: “How credible is this audit?”Social audits differ not only in what they find, but also in what they are intended to achieve and how they are conducted. These nuanced factors, and others, shape credibility, but until now there has been no easy way to understand:• The differences between social audits• Which methodologies maximize the impact workers experience or• See the facts behind the basis for credibility claims for yourselfThe Social Audit Quality Framework (SAQF) makes these factors visible and measurable. It transforms credibility claims into fact-based data disclosures, helping anyone understand the real foundation behind each audit without needing to be a social audit expert.While standardized testing and rigorous auditor training are important, these measures alone do not ensure that a social audit is independent or credible. The intent behind the standards, the methodologies used, and the ability of workers to participate safely and openly are equally critical.For those governing, commissioning, or relying on social audits, the release of the SAQF marks an important step toward greater transparency, accountability, and trust building. Learn more or download the SAQF: https://www.saqframework.org/ ABOUT HAPHAP International leads cross-industry initiatives that transform supply chain due diligence and traceability into measurable business value. We specialize in complex global supply chain challenges that require collective action and risk methodologies regulators trust. HAP helps importers, suppliers and authorities strengthen compliance and facilitate low-risk trade worldwide. Learn more: www.hapintl.com Media Contact

