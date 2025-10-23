Prestigious International Floral Design Competition Announced

Esteemed floral designers competing in the Gateway to the Americas Cup Gus and Deborah De La Flor, the founders of the Gateway to the Americas Cup

The prestigious Gateway to the America's Cup floral design competition will return to Orlando Florida, June 7-9 2026.

The Gateway to the Americas Cup is always a true celebration of the art of floral design, and we can't wait to see the incredible creations that our competitors will bring to the table.” — Gus & Deborah De La Flor

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gateway to the Americas Cup , a prestigious international floral design competition, has been announced and will be held in conjunction with the 2026 FSFA International Annual Convention in Orlando Florida June 3-7 2026. This exciting event will showcase the exceptional talent and creativity of floral designers from around the world.Hosted by Gus and Deborah De La Flor of De La Flor Gardens in Cooper City Florida, the Gateway to the Americas Cup promises to be a captivating and inspiring showcase of the art of floral design. Competitors will be challenged to create stunning arrangements that push the boundaries of traditional floral design, using a diverse array of flowers, foliage, and other natural materials."We are thrilled to be hosting this prestigious international competition and to be working with FSFA International to bring this event to life," said Gus De La Flor. "The Gateway to the Americas Cup is always a true celebration of the art of floral design, and we can't wait to see the incredible creations that our competitors will bring to the table."The designers invited to participate will have to complete five different themed tasks (currently being finalized) over three days. Entries will be judged by a panel of esteemed floral design experts, who will evaluate the competitors' technical skills, creativity, and overall artistic vision.The Gateway to the Americas Cup will be held during the 2026 Florida State Florists' Association (FSFA) International Annual Convention, providing attendees with the opportunity to witness the incredible talent and creativity of the competitors. Convention attendees will also benefit from the outstanding sessions scheduled by FSFA, covering all aspects of the retail floral business.Scoring software for the competition will be provided by FloristWare , a leading provider of floral industry software solutions including POS/shop management software and a mobile floral delivery app. The FloristWare scoring system offers advantages to both organizers and competitors and is used in other high-profile industry events like the AIFD Professional Floral Design Evaluation and the SAF Outstanding Varieties Competition.For more information about the Gateway to the Americas Cup and to stay up-to-date on the latest news and updates, please visit https://www.gatewaytotheamericascup.com

