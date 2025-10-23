U.S. Attorney Urges Mainers to Dispose of Unused Prescription Medications During Take Back Day on Saturday

PORTLAND, Maine: United States Attorney Andrew B. Benson joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in announcing that DEA will be conducting its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 25. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For 16 years, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—to prevent drug misuse and abuse. Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at nearly 4,500 drop-off locations nationwide.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 19.8 million pounds (10,000 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

“I urge all Mainers to take advantage of Drug Take Back Day,” said U.S. Attorney Benson. “Leftover prescription drugs can be abused, stolen or resold. Taking a few minutes to properly dispose of medications you no longer need can save a life.”

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

