Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Market Forecasted to Achieve US $4.64 Billion by 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast Report 2025-2034

How Big Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Market In 2025?

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) synthesized audio-visual descriptions has experienced substantial expansion in the last few years. Its value is projected to surge from $1.62 billion in 2024 to $2.01 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the widened implementation of accessibility guidelines, increased consciousness towards inclusive media policies, a surge in the need for accessible educational material, an uptick in the prevalence of streaming platforms, and an increase in the creation of unique content.

In the upcoming years, the market size for AI-created audio described videos is projected to surge substantially. The market will expand to a worth of $4.65 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The predicted rise during this forecast period can be linked to factors such as an increasing demand for tailor-made audio experiences, heightened focus on accessibility in developing markets, improvement in the precision of natural language processing models, a rise in the demand for immersive and interactive media, and the growing use of multilingual audio description services. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass the progression of adaptive accessibility features, compatibility with smart TVs and devices, amalgamation with assistive technologies, incorporation in educational platforms, and advances in voice cloning for audio descriptions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Market?

The expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)–generated audio-described video market is projected to be driven by the rising popularity of online streaming services. These services, accessible via online platforms or apps, stream digital media like videos, music, or live broadcasts directly to users over the internet, eliminating the need for downloads. The increased availability of high-speed internet has facilitated seamless streaming of content anytime, anywhere, thereby escalating the total consumption of digital media. AI-enabled audio-described video bolsters accessibility for those with visual impairments by autonomously supplying audio narratives of the content on screen. This revolutionary technology broadens the reach of streaming platforms, promoting inclusivity and customer interaction. For example, according to Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, 65% of the European Union's population streamed TV or video content online in 2022, with the highest user rates seen in Finland (93%), the Netherlands (90%), and Denmark (89%). Thus, the growing trend of online streaming is spurring the development of the AI-generated audio-described video market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Industry?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google LLC

• Audible Sight Inc.

• Verbit Inc.

• Veritone Inc.

• LOVO Inc.

• 3Play Media Inc.

• ZOO Digital Group Plc

• AI-Media Technologies Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Market In The Globe?

Prominent corporations in the artificial intelligence–engineered audio-described video market are emphasizing the creation of pioneering solutions, like AI-aided natural language narration tools, to enhance accessibility and simplify the generation of video content. These solutions harness artificial intelligence to transcribe visual content into simulated spoken audio, primarily supplying thorough audio outlines for audiences with visual impairments. For instance, in January 2025, YuJa, Inc., a company based in the US that specializes in software, introduced AI-crafted superior audio descriptions as a part of its Gen AI Video PowerPack. This solution spontaneously produces vivid and detailed narrations for visual content, temporarily halting playback to communicate essential visual data without meddling with the primary audio. The platform further encompasses an interactive editor for refining descriptions and amalgamates with other AI video tools, advocating effective, scalable deployment of video content that is accessible.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)–generated audio-described video market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Application: Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, E-commerce, Media And Broadcasting, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Platforms, Third Party Vendors

5) By End-User: Individuals, Enterprises, Government, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Automated Audio Description Tools, Content Management Platforms, Speech Synthesis Engines, Natural Language Processing Modules

2) By Services: Audio Description Creation Services, Post Production Services, Accessibility Consulting Services, Integration And Support Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)–Generated Audio Described Video Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the global market for AI-generated audio-described videos. Accelerated growth is anticipated for the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The report analyzes several regions worldwide including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

