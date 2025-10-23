NBCOT Announces Appointment of Angela Macauley as President and CEO

Macauley brings nearly two decades of leadership experience, guiding NBCOT’s continued commitment to public protection, collaboration, and practice excellence.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy, Inc. (NBCOT) announced that Angela Macauley, PMP, has been appointed as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer, following a unanimous vote of confidence from the NBCOT Board of Directors. Macauley, who has served as interim president and CEO since June 2025, will continue to lead NBCOT’s mission of protecting the public and advancing practice excellence within the occupational therapy profession.Angela has guided NBCOT through a pivotal leadership transition with clarity, vision, and purpose. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in collaboration. She believes in fostering meaningful connections among practitioners, educators, regulators, and professional organizations to advance shared priorities and strengthen NBCOT’s commitment to public protection and practice excellence.“Angela’s leadership has already inspired confidence and optimism. She brings a rare combination of deep institutional knowledge, visionary thinking, and respect for the occupational therapy profession. The Board has complete confidence in her ability to lead NBCOT into its next chapter—defined by collaboration, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the public we serve.” – Mary Smith, EdD, OTR/L, Chair of the NBCOT Board of DirectorsAngela’s NBCOT journey began in 2007. Over nearly two decades of dedicated service, she has driven innovation and visibility through a series of leadership roles, most recently as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Governance. She established NBCOT’s first social media presence, launched the Why Choose OT? campaign, and led national initiatives that expanded the organization’s reach and strengthened its connection to students, educators, and certificants across the profession.“I have a deep respect and love for the occupational therapy profession, which is built on compassion, creativity, and the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to live fully,” said Angela Macauley, NBCOT President & CEO. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside remarkable OT professionals whose dedication to helping others live meaningful lives inspires me every day. I’m deeply appreciative to the board for their confidence, to our volunteers and ambassadors for their commitment, and to the incredible NBCOT team whose work drives our mission forward. Together, we will continue to strengthen the value of certification, support our certificants and future practitioners, and explore new ways to expand learning, access, and impact. I look forward to leading this organization with integrity and purpose, alongside the people who make NBCOT exceptional.”Certification represents more than a credential; it is a commitment to competence, integrity, and public trust. Under Angela’s leadership, NBCOT will continue to uphold that commitment, advancing excellence in occupational therapy practice and protecting the public by upholding the highest standards in occupational therapy certification.________________________________________The National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy, Inc. (NBCOT) is a national not-for-profit organization that provides certification to over 220,000 occupational therapy professionals. NBCOT develops, administers, and continually reviews its certification process based on current and valid standards that provide reliable indicators of competence of occupational therapy practice. Above all else, our mission is to serve the public interest. Initial certification from NBCOT is a requirement for licensure in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. We also work with state regulators and employers to provide information on credentials, professional conduct, and regulatory issues. NBCOT's certification programs have received and maintained accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

