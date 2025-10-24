From Dirt to Dream Home: Control the Cost, Create the Equity, & Live the Dream!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a market where Arizona home prices have surged nearly 60–70% in just 5 years, many families are finding existing homes and “new builds” come with luxury-level price tags putting homeownership out of reach. AZ Loan Help, a leading Scottsdale-based mortgage brokerage founded by Aaron Kerscher (NMLS #1012304), is redefining the path to affordable ownership with a simple, powerful message:“All you need is dirt and a builder and we’ll help you handle the rest.”The company’s latest initiative, From Dirt to Dream Home, is an educational campaign helping Arizonans understand that ground-up construction loans aren’t just for developers—they’re for everyday families who want to build smarter, not pay retail.A New Way to Think About HomeownershipWith average new-build prices soaring across Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima Counties, many would-be homeowners are priced out of pre-built or resale homes. AZ Loan Help offers a solution: construction-to-permanent (one-time-close) financing that covers both the build and long-term mortgage one application, one closing, one vision realized.“Even with builder incentives, people are realizing that they’re paying top dollar for what’s often a cookie-cutter home,” said Aaron Kerscher, founder of AZ Loan Help.“When prices jump this fast, the best way to beat retail is to control the build. With land and a licensed builder, families can design smarter, spend better, and often step into built-in equity at closing.”Your Loan Type, With a Construction SuperpowerBorrowers can use the same trusted loan types VA, USDA, FHA, Conventional, and Jumbo but with a construction component that finances the build itself.- VA & USDA Loans: As little as 0% down (eligibility required)- FHA Loans: As little as 3.5% down- Conventional Loans: As little as 5% down- Jumbo Options: Available for larger projectsThis means qualified buyers can, in many cases, build their dream home with little or no money down while locking in rates and keeping the construction and permanent financing under a single roof.How It Works- Consultation & Pre-Qualification: Homeowners connect directly with Aaron Kerscher and the AZ Loan Help team to review goals, budgets, and eligibility.- Pre-Build Planning: Land is secured or identified; a licensed builder finalizes plans, specs, and budget.- Close Once: One loan covers land, construction funds, and the permanent mortgage.- Draws & Inspections: Funds are released in phases as milestones are met, ensuring transparency and accountability.- Interest-Only During Build: Borrowers pay interest only on disbursed funds or roll them into the loan, keeping payments manageable.Automatic Conversion: When construction is complete, the loan converts seamlessly to a regular mortgage no second closing, no re-qualification.The Zero-Down BlueprintA Veteran struggled to find a home that fit is family and budget. Instead, they found a small lot near their children’s school, teamed up with a licensed builder, and used a VA One-Time Close Construction Loan with 0% down. They watched their home rise from the dirt. When construction wrapped, their loan automatically converted to a 30-year VA mortgage.The Home Appraisal came in at full market value, instantly giving them home equity for the effort and vision they invested even with Zero Down.Expert Guidance from a Builder’s PerspectiveAaron Kerscher brings a unique advantage to every construction-loan conversation:“I spent nearly 15 years as a licensed general contractor,” Kerscher said. “I know the process, the lingo, and the pitfalls. My team and I translate construction finance into plain English, keep the project moving, and protect your vision and your budget every step of the way.”Why This Matters Now- Affordability: Arizona’s market has appreciated rapidly, leaving many feeling priced out of traditional ownership.- Control: Ground-up building allows families to choose their design, quality, and materials—not settle.- Equity: Homes are typically appraised at current market value upon completion, giving buyers an equity cushion from day one.- Efficiency: Energy-smart designs (windows, HVAC, roofing, insulation) lower long-term costs.About AZ Loan HelpAZ Loan Help, founded and led by Aaron Kerscher (NMLS #1012304) in Scottsdale, AZ, is a premier mortgage brokerage for residential loans. AZ Loan Help, founded and led by Aaron Kerscher (NMLS #1012304) in Scottsdale, AZ, is a premier mortgage brokerage for residential loans. The firm specializes in personalized mortgage solutions, fast quotes, and transparent guidance through over 144 residential lenders nationwide.Services include FHA, VA, USDA, Conventional, Jumbo, Non-QM, and construction-to-permanent financing. As well as a commercial division with 900+ lenders nationwide servicing every Asset Class.

Media Contact:
Name: Aaron Kerscher
Business Name: AZ Loan Help: Aaron Kerscher 
Email: azloanhelp@gmail.com
Phone: +1 (480) 228-1089

