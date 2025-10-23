President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Vietnam

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Thursday, 23 October 2025, arrived in Hanoi for a State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The visit by President Ramaphosa is both timely and symbolic, reaffirming the importance South Africa accords to its bilateral relations with Vietnam, as well as its broader engagement with the Southeast Asian region.

The visit will coincide with several significant developments in Vietnam’s political landscape, including a generational transition in leadership, the conclusion of key domestic planning and reform cycles, and the country’s increasing prominence in regional and global economic affairs. This year, Vietnam is commemorate 80 years of Independence, a milestone that holds deep historical significance.

Vietnam’s expanding consumer market presents promising opportunities for South African exporters, particularly in the context of the country’s strategic efforts to diversify trade destinations.

The State Visit to Vietnam by President Ramaphosa reflects the deepening ties between the leaders of South Africa and Vietnam, underpinned by mutual respect and growing cooperation. The decision to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership marks a significant milestone, signalling shared commitment to long-term collaboration across key sectors.

Vietnam's dynamic economy and strategic position in Southeast Asia make it a vital partner in South Africa’s efforts to diversify markets and expand trade opportunities. Strengthening this partnership aligns with South Africa’s broader economic diplomacy goals, particularly in enhancing access to high-growth regions and fostering inclusive, sustainable development

Media programme:

Thursday, 23 October 2025

SAST: 10h15 - Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Monument Heroes and Martyrs

SAST: 10h20 - Wreath Laying Ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

SAST: 10h30 - Official Welcome Ceremony at the Presidential Palace

SAST: 11h00 - Official Talks

- Opening Remarks by President Cưòng

- Remarks by President Ramaphosa



SAST: 12h00 - Press conference

SATS: 12h45 - President Ramaphosa pays Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Friday, 24 October 2025

SAST: 08h00 - Vietnam-South Africa Business Forum

