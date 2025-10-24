How to stay relevant and get seen as ChatGPT disrupts Google Search

ChatGPT’s explosive growth: Global weekly users have surged steadily over the past 12 months, reaching an estimated 700 million by September 2025

As AI reshapes search, businesses must adapt to stay visible in ChatGPT and Google results or risk losing online traffic and credibility.

Content should inform, inspire, or solve a real problem” — Carmen de Jager

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the lines between Google Search and AI-powered platforms blur, Canadian businesses must act fast to protect their online visibility, or risk losing web traffic and credibility.ChatGPT is rapidly reshaping how people search for information, research products, and make purchase decisions. Since Google introduced AI-generated overviews into its results, external website clicks have dropped by 34.5%, according to SEO platform ahrefs. Meanwhile, CNBC reported that ChatGPT reached 700 million weekly users, and NightJarr’s internal analysis found that ChatGPT delivers a 61% higher conversion rate than Google’s organic listings.These trends reveal a growing challenge: users are finding answers directly inside AI tools, bypassing company websites altogether. Many organizations are struggling to remain visible as trusted sources of information and solutions.The credibility challengeAs large language models (LLMs) evolve, search is becoming more conversational, and credibility signals are increasingly important. With AI tools capable of generating vast amounts of content, Google and ChatGPT prioritize quality and authority over quantity. For Canadian brands, this means ensuring that your digital footprint is credible, verifiable, and easy for AI systems to understand.The first step is implementing schema markup; structured code that helps search engines and AI better interpret webpage content. Schema clarifies details such as authorship, dates, product information, and reviews, improving how a brand is indexed and cited by AI models.“Schema plays a huge role in how companies appear in ChatGPT and Google’s new AI overviews,” explains Carmen de Jager , VP of Business Development at NightJarr Canada . “If your content isn’t structured for machines to understand, you risk being invisible in the next generation of search.”What businesses should focus onStructured data is only part of the equation. As AI tools continue to prioritize reliability, companies must also invest in strong E-E-A-T signals, Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness—to rank well in both AI and search ecosystems.To strengthen visibility:• Add detailed author bios showcasing expertise and credentials.• Cite credible external sources such as academic studies, partner organizations, or industry associations.• Include customer reviews and testimonials to demonstrate authenticity and impact.High-quality, human-centric storytelling remains essential. “Content should inform, inspire, or solve a real problem,” says de Jager. “When readers, and AI, see consistent authority and clarity, visibility follows naturally.”Tracking and continuous optimizationVisibility in AI-driven search isn’t a one-time fix. Brands should actively track and measure performance using Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and other analytics tools to understand where their traffic originates—whether from traditional search, AI overviews, or conversational platforms.NightJarr recommends a continuous improvement cycle:1. Audit existing pages for schema and E-E-A-T gaps.2. Implement structured data across high-value content.3. Earn citations through public relations, collaborations, and thought-leadership features.4. Automate reporting using tools like n8n to monitor schema health and track AI visibility metrics.The new search realityAs consumer behaviour shifts toward AI-assisted discovery, the cost of inaction is rising. “Clicks are disappearing and websites are becoming less relevant as AI answers take centre stage,” de Jager notes. “Businesses that adapt early, by improving visibility, presence, and credibility, will own the next wave of search.”For organizations looking to stay ahead, NightJarr’s data-driven SEO and automation solutions help marketing teams bridge the gap between Google and AI ecosystems, ensuring their content is both human-friendly and machine-readable.About NightJarrNightJarr helps CMOs and senior marketers generate predictable leads and sales through advanced SEO, AI-powered marketing automation, and ROI-driven media buying. With offices in Canada, the UK, and South Africa, the company combines decades of experience with measurable digital performance.About Carmen de JagerCarmen de Jager is the VP of Business Development at NightJarr Canada. She leads strategy and partnerships across North America, helping brands future-proof their visibility in an AI-driven search landscape.Media Contact:Carmen de JagerVP, Business Development — NightJarr Canada📧 carmen.dejager@nightjarr.com📞 +1 437 599 6679

