MEC Isaac Sileku launches MBT Executive Leadership Programme at UCT, 23 Oct

Western Cape Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku will today launch the Mini-Bus Taxi (MBT) Executive Leadership Programme at the UCT Graduate School of Business in Cape Town.

The six-month programme aims to help professionalise and transform the mini-bus taxi industry by developing ethical, innovative, and forward-thinking leaders. It will equip participants with the tools to lead with integrity, drive collaboration, and embrace innovation in a rapidly evolving, increasingly cashless and digital mobility environment.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 23 October 2025

Time: 13h30 – 16h00

Venue: UCT Graduate School of Business, Academic Conference Centre, Waterfront

