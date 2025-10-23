Submit Release
MEC Isaac Sileku launches MBT Executive Leadership Programme at UCT, 23 Oct

Western Cape Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku will today launch the Mini-Bus Taxi (MBT) Executive Leadership Programme at the UCT Graduate School of Business in Cape Town.

The six-month programme aims to help professionalise and transform the mini-bus taxi industry by developing ethical, innovative, and forward-thinking leaders. It will equip participants with the tools to lead with integrity, drive collaboration, and embrace innovation in a rapidly evolving, increasingly cashless and digital mobility environment.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 23 October 2025
Time: 13h30 – 16h00
Venue: UCT Graduate School of Business, Academic Conference Centre, Waterfront

Media enqueries:
Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli
Acting Spokesperson to Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku
E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za
Tel: 021 483 0178 
Cell: 061 447 7851 

Muneera Allie
Head of Communication
Western Cape Mobility Department
Tel: 021 483 9483 
E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

