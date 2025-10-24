All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a rapid expansion in the market size for the all solid state thin-film lithium-ion battery. The market, which stood at $1.05 billion in 2024, is expected to swell to $1.22 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This growth over the historical period could be credited to factors such as the growing demand for portable and wearable electronics, an increasing requirement for superior energy density and safety in electric vehicles, a surge in the adoption of renewable energy storage solutions, advancements in material science and manufacturing methods, and the rise in government regulations in favor of electric mobility.

The market for all solid state thin-film lithium-ion batteries, which currently holds substantial potential, is predicted to experience a significant expansion in the coming years. It is projected to reach a valuation of $2.21 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 16.0%. Factors contributing to this rapid growth during the prediction period include the escalating demand for batteries with high energy density in electric vehicles, an increased usage of portable and wearable electronic devices, a burgeoning requirement for secure and competent energy storage solutions, expanding government legislation encouraging electric mobility, and a rise in investment towards research and development in the field of solid-state battery technology. Some of the key trends estimated during the forecast period are improvements in solid electrolytes to augment safety and longevity, the introduction of 3D printing methods for efficient large-scale manufacturing, advancements in versatile and minimized battery designs fit for wearables, the evolution of high-energy density batteries intended for electric vehicles, and the emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly production methods.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Market Landscape?

The continual surge in demand for consumer electronics is set to propel the all solid state thin-film lithium-ion battery market's expansion. Consumer electronics pertain to the escalating global consumption and acquisition of personal connected gadgets like mobile phones, wearables, hearables, and tablets. The climbing prominence of consumer electronics is attributed to the mounting adoption of smart devices like smartphones, wearables, and tablets, propelled by burgeoning digital lifestyles and connectivity necessities. The all-solid-state thin-film lithium-ion battery bolsters consumer electronics mainly via its amplified safety, superior energy density, compact and adaptable architecture, and quicker charging capability. For example, as per the GSM Association, a non-profit industry entity based in the UK, around 4.3 billion people, constituting 53% of the global population, utilized their personal smartphones for internet access in October 2023. Also, it is estimated that around 80% of mobile internet users currently use 4G or 5G smartphones, signifying a hike of 330 million people between 2022 and 2023. As a result, the accelerating demand for consumer electronics is steering the expansion of the all solid state thin-film lithium-ion battery market.

Who Are The Top Players In The All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

Major players in the All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• TDK Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• NGK Insulators Ltd.

• Molex Incorporated

• QuantumScape Corporation

• Prologium Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Industry?

Prominent players in the all solid state thin-film lithium-ion battery market are striving to establish superior strategies such as the implementation of solid-state thin-film stacking to boost energy storage potential, securing a competitive edge. Solid-state thin-film batteries are made of layers that are ultra-thin and stacked together, this structure facilitates faster charge times, extended product lifespans, and heightened safety levels in comparison to traditional lithium-ion batteries. For instance, BTRY AG, a federal materials science and technology lab in Switzerland known as Empa, introduced a trailblazing lithium metal-based solid-state thin-film battery in August 2023. This innovative battery is capable of charging and discharging in a mere minute, and its lifespan is estimated to be roughly ten times that of standard lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, it is nonflammable and resists changes in temperature. BTRY employs a manufacturing method involving vacuum coating, a process adapted from producing semiconductor chips, which enables the production to be both green and scalable. Although the initial prototypes are small, the company plans to gradually increase the size and layer count within the next two years for use in consumer tech, IoT gadgets, and satellites, marking a considerable breakthrough in the all-solid-state battery market.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Market

The all solid state thin-film lithium-ion battery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Battery Type: Energy-Density Batteries, Power-Density Batteries, High-Temperature Batteries, Flexible Batteries

2) By Material Type: Solid Electrolyte, Thin-Film Electrolytes, Anode Materials, Cathode Materials

3) By Production Technology: Physical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Spin Coating, Screen Printing

4) By Capacity Size: Small Scale (< 1 Ah), Medium Scale (1 Ah - 10 Ah), Large Scale (> 10 Ah)

5) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage Systems, Medical Devices

Subsegments:

1) By Energy-Density Batteries: High-Capacity Thin-Film Batteries, Long-Cycle Life Batteries, Low Self-Discharge Batteries

2) By Power-Density Batteries: High-Peak Power Batteries, Fast-Charging Batteries, High-Rate Discharge Batteries

3) By High-Temperature Batteries: Automotive-Grade High-Temp Batteries, Industrial High-Temp Batteries, Aerospace High-Temp Batteries

4) By Flexible Batteries: Bendable Thin-Film Batteries, Stretchable Thin-Film Batteries, Conformal Or Shape-Fitting Batteries

All Solid State Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Battery Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for all solid state thin-film lithium-ion batteries. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the most rapidly expanding area in this market in the upcoming period. The report includes market data for several regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

